LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Planning Board unanimously voted Wednesday to continue to Feb. 2 their review of a controversial solar energy farm.
Key to Wednesday night’s discussion at the well-attended meeting at the Lovell Fire Station was whether an industrial solar farm falls under the zoning ordinance’s definition of permitted uses as a manufacturing facility or telecommunications.
In front of an audience of about 60 people, and acting on advice from legal counsel James N. Katsiaficas of Perkins Thompson of Portland, Maine, planning board chair Heinrich Wurm said the board needed more time to review information pertaining to those two definitions.
Heinrich seconded a motion by board member Diane Caracciolo to continue the review, after which the board voted and then voted to adjourn the meeting, which began at 7 p.m., at about 8:15 p.m.
Walden Solar Maine III is seeking a conditional use permit from the town that has engendered much opposition by residents. It is a subsidiary of Walden Renewables Development LLC of Portsmouth and New York. The project would consist of two solar arrays on 177 acres of private property between Christian Hill Road and Shave Hill Road.
On Thursday, Wurm explained the definition problem to the Sun.
“The way our ordinance is set up is if it’s not listed in the land use table, 'thou shalt find another one that’s most similar to it.' That’s where the problem comes from. We were all pretty much set on it being telecommunications but then the idea of it being manufacturing came out of nowhere from the folks who violently oppose the project."
That proposal was floated by attorney Paul F. Driscoll of Norman Hanson and DeTroy of Portland, Maine. His firm represents Our Eden Association, a non-profit whose directors all live or own property in Lovell.
He said the board asked for written statements from Driscoll and from the applicant, who favors the telecommunications definition.
He said the board is being flooded with material from Walden, and Wurm said none of the board members have had time to digest it, which is another reason behind the continuation.
“Clearly last night ... we were nowhere near to being able to say this application was complete unless we had studied the material that was presented,” said Wurm.
He added that were the board to determine that a solar farm falls under the manufacturing defintition (because, as Driscoll proposed, it’s manufacturing energy) it would not be allowed in certain areas spelled out in the land use table of the zoning ordinance.
“If you're manufacturing, you can't get anywhere close to a wetlands or stream shoreline zone,” Wurm said.
During the meeting, he said he wished that when the town undertook its Comprehensive Plan in 1992 that solar farms had been addressed.
“There are a lot of concerns regarding the environmental aspects, quality of life, water quality for the lower bay of Kezar Lake, which is very shallow and potentially troubled water surrounded by a lot of development. That quality could easily (impacted) from increased runoff from a project like this," Wurm said.
“On the other hand, the applicant has tremendous resources invested into research from hydrologists and geologists," he continued.
"They just gave us another 9 inches of material we have not even looked at yet, so it made sense to adjourn it last night to give us time to review that material.”
Wurm said the planning board is scheduled to meet Jan. 19 but will be covering other topics at that session.
Meanwhile, there is also a proposed solar farm moratorium adopted by selectmen on a 2-0 vote at their Dec. 28, 2021, meeting
Voting in favor of the 180-day moratorium were selectmen’s chair Stephen Goldsmith and Selectman Robert G. Drew. Selectman Janice Arsenault was absent.
Goldsmith said a public hearing will be held on the moratorium at the Lovell Fire Station on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Following that, a special town meeting would be held Jan. 25.
“If (voters) vote for the moratorium at the special town meeting, the town is allowed 180 days to work with different groups to come up with some kind of wording (regarding solar) to fix it with a new ordinance. Then it goes back to another public hearing,” said Goldsmith.
After that another special town meeting would be held to approve the new ordinances. He said the moratorium went into effect as of Dec. 28.
Goldsmith added that because the planning board has not yet accepted Walden’s application, the solar farm would not be grandfathered or exempt from any regulations should they be enacted.
Wurm on Thursday said, “If the moratorium fails, then things would proceed and we would have to determine which permitted use mostly closely fits. If the moratorium passes, then the question is whether it will retroactively allow us to revise the ordinance.”
Documents submitted by Walden argue that the moratorium would not apply to the project because it would be grandfathered — but Jack Kenworthy of Walden said after Wednesday's meeting it was clear the planning board feels otherwise.
Asked deferring action to Feb. 2, Kenworthy told the Sun: "We're obviously frustrated. There have been three (planning board) meetings, and they're kind of not taking that first step. If a moratorium is not voted in (come Jan. 25), then we show up on Feb. 2 to the planning board and proceed under the ordinance.
"The concern I expressed tonight is that having not taken this step (tonight), it starts to feel like an intentional delay," Kenworthy continued.
"So even if the moratorium fails, there's room for additional obstacles to kind of be thrown in our way. So our concern is starting to be kind of a bad faith concern"
Though, he said, "If the moratorium is passed (Jan. 25), it wouldn't matter whether they made a decision tonight or not. We'd have to deal with that issue first."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.