kezar

A wintery view of the Kezar River on the 931 acres. (ERIKA ROWLAND/GREATER LOVELL LAND TRUST)

LOVELL, Maine — Greater Lovell Land Trust finalized the first of four land purchases scheduled for the next few months. The 931-acre parcel is the largest piece of a project that will conserve over 1,300 acres of forested landscape in Lovell. The complete project will include nearly 2 miles of frontage on the Kezar River, a 20 acre pond, several brooks and a hilltop with expansive views of the White Mountains and the surrounding landscape.

The many natural features and conservation assets are all accessible by existing woods roads and miles of trails that will be maintained for traditional uses of the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.