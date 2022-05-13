PINKHAM NOTCH — There’s no doubt that Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine is a place of magic and lore.
One video that went viral in March on social media was a post showing a thankfully helmeted male skier tumbling like a tomahawk down the Left Gully after his ski binding released — incredibly, he was not seriously hurt and was able to walk with assistance of snow rangers to the USFS shelter at Hermit Lake and was then transported down by snow machine to Pinkham, where his friend drove him to the hospital and released after being treated for minor injuries.
Skiers have been known to be rescued from crevasses; there is always the danger of falling ice and rocks.
Despite all of those dangers, however, it’s also a place for romance. Asked if he has ever witnessed a wedding in his decades in the ravine, acting Mount Washington Avalanche Center Director Jeff Fongemie said he hasn’t, but there have been many marriage proposals that take place either there or on the summit.
“We had a couple a few weeks ago who had gotten engaged on the summit last fall and they came up to ski Tuck’s. The woman got in over her head and we had to rescue her from the Lip — we jokingly asked if the marriage was still on, and they said it was. They were very grateful,” said Fongemie.
A romantic tale shared by Johnny Edge of Rockhouse Mountain Farm of Eaton involved his late parents, Libby Lodge and John R. Edge, whose love for skiing brought them from New Jersey to spend their honeymoon in Tuckerman Ravine. A vintage photo shows them taking in the sunshine on June 1, 1943.
“That photo is an original ‘selfie,’ which my dad took using a trigger stick,” said Edge, known for his locally successful conservation efforts and partner to musician Alana MacDonald.
“They loved skiing and the mountains so much that they began looking around at possible inns to buy, choosing Rockhouse Mountain Farm because they liked how it was a bit away. They purchased it in early September 1946, and their children (himself and sister Betsi), grandchildren and great-grandchildren reside here today,” said Edge this week.
His father set up a 400-foot rope tow around 1950 and a second tow in 1953 on the farm’s gentle sloped pasture and children from the village joined guests in enjoying the skiing. “He was very involved in helping Eaton kids learn to ski and very proud when they did well in the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program races at Cranmore,” said Edge, noting the tow ran until 1976 when due to the oil embargo the inn shut down winter use.
The inn closed in 2005.
John died in 1989 at age 81 and Libby died at age 93 in 2007. “They were quite the adventurous couple, hitchhiking across the United States and stuff like that,” said Edge. “They met when they worked at a department store in New Jersey called Bamberger’s — Mom was in public relations and Dad ran sporting goods. She thought she’d like to learn how to ski so she came down to the shop and Dad said he’d sell her the equipment but not only that, he’d teach her how to ski, too! So, that’s how it began.”
For more on Rockhouse, go to the New England Lost Ski Areas Project at nelsap.org.
