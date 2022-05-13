PINKHAM NOTCH — Like many moms, Jeni Conover, 54, of Camden, Maine, spent Mother’s Day with her kids. But instead of going out to brunch, Jeni and her two sons and daughter skied the “Beast of the East,” Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine.
Jeni, who happens to be Alpine ski racing coach at Carrabasset Valley Academy, said it’s not their first rodeo at Tuckerman.
“This is the fifth time we’ve done this — we do it because it’s fun, exciting and it’s hard,” said Conover.
The enjoyment didn’t end with the stellar spring skiing. They also had a close encounter with a friendly moose on the hike down from the ravine on the Tuckerman Trail.
“The moose was very much not scared. He came right up to us,” exclaimed Conover’s elder son, Cedar Andrus, 22, a junior at the University of Maine, Orono. Brother Ethan, 20, a freshman at UMaine-Orono and sister Elli, 17, a junior at CVA, nodded in amazed agreement.
“I have great kids,” said Conover, noting her children were raised off the grid and without running water on Curtis Island off Camden, Maine, where they still live as caretakers.
“We all love to ski and figured it being such a great sunny day, this would be a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day,” said Conover.
Moose, juncos, foxes, fellow diehard skiers — you never know who your trail mates will be when you set out from Pinkham Notch Visitor Center to tackle the steep runs of the glacial cirque on Mount Washington’s eastern flank, renowned as the No. 1 non-lift-serviced spring ski destination.
It’s been that way since the 1930s, and the tradition lives on, as people of all ages recently showed as they tested their mettle against the ravine’s steep runs.
The youngest interviewed Sunday was fifth-grader Jonah Shuman, 11, of Brentwood, who was on his first trip to ski the ravine with his dad, snowboarder Mickey Shuman, 42.
Asked about Jonah’s mom’s whereabouts on the brilliantly sunny Mother’s Day, Shuman answered, “We thought we’d give her the gift of a day off on Mother’s Day by us getting out of the house.”
Shuman was proud of how his son handled the challenge of the ravine, climbing Left Gully, then walking across the top edge and skiing the Lip of the 800-foot Headwall.
They were following in the path of then 19-year-old Austrian ski sensation Toni Matt when he made his famous schuss of the headwall in the 1939 American Inferno of April 16, 1939. Traveling at 80 mph, Matt halved the previous record set in the 1934 Inferno by American ski legend Dick Durrance of Dartmouth College with a time of 6 minutes, 29.2 seconds in a historic event dubbed by Mount Washington devotees as “The Race for All Time.”
“It was scary walking across the top,” related Jonah, “and the Lip was steep!”
Could you see over it, he was asked?
“No!” said Jonah.
“He did really well,” said his dad.
Next to them in the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitor Center parking lot were Michaela Smith, 27, an occupational therapist from Greenland and auto technician T.J. Abrahamson, 25, of Portsmouth, who had just made their second-ever descent.
“My first time was four years ago when I was young and fresh out of college when my joints were a little fresher,” she laughed. “We skied Left Gully then, which was a little sparse, and we skied it again today and it was a lot better.”
“It was a great day to be up there. A little firm up top but blue skies. I’d say maybe 300 people were up there,” agreed Abrahamson, as he and Smith put their skis into their vehicle, near the spot where Matt had finished his blistering race at Pinkham 83 springs ago.
Matt’s legendary feat is just one story in the fabled lore of Mount Washington and the spring ritual of spring skiing in Tuckerman Ravine.
In addition to the New England Ski Museum of Franconia and North Conway, helping keep that lore alive in Mount Washington Valley are two backcountry ski enthusiasts: Jake Risch, president of the non-profit Friends of Tuckerman Ravine that annually presents the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon; and Tyler Ray, chief of the non-profit Granite Backcountry Alliance, which has worked with the U.S. Forest Service and private landowners to open up more backcountry terrain.
Risch’s father was the legendary Al Risch (1933-2018), who co-founded the Friends of Tuckerman Ravine in 2000 with late head Forest Service snow ranger Brad Ray (1938-2021) as a way to assist the governmental snow rangers.
Risch has been skiing the ravine since his dad took him down Right Gully when he was a young boy.
A former Army captain who is now back home in Madison, and a husband and new dad, Risch and younger brother Matt were raised by parents Al and Alison (she is a former ski school director at nearby Wildcat Mountain) to enjoy the outdoors. Skiing Mount Washington is a cherished part of their lives that connects them to their late colorful father.
“I don’t remember it being scary so much as I do recall it was the steepest terrain I had ever been on,” Risch shared.
His dad used to run Snowcat rides up the Mt. Washington Auto Road for spring skiers and then transitioned to helicopter tours in which a pilot would take skiers from the base of the Auto Road to the summit, from which Al would guide skiers down the routes from above treeline.
That came to an end in the early 1980s when the Forest Service cut off all mechanical access to the ravine to quell a controversial proposal by the Cog Railway to offer ski trips from the summit.
Jake recalled a memorable trip when his father and local hotelier/developer Joe Berry of the Eastern Slope Inn and Attitash Mountain Realty were being flown to the summit when a downdraft caused the helicopter to be sucked down and damaged.
“Joe and Dad took their skis off the chopper and pointed the pilot toward the Auto Road, saying down is that way,” said Risch. “They meanwhile clicked into their skis and headed toward the snowfields and the ravine. The problem was that was before cellphones and they had no way of communicating to the base, where my mother was waiting with all of the people who were waiting to get their ride to the top.
“It all worked out once Joe and Dad skied out, but in between there was all that time of no one at the base knowing what had happened.”
It’s stories like that that flood Risch’s mind whenever he is in the ravine.
“Tuck’s has been a special place for our family forever. It started out with Dad carrying our skis, and then the roles reversed as time went on. I think Dad made something close to 700 trips in one way or another to the ravine,” said Risch.
“For East Coast skiers, Tuckerman’s is the ultimate,” he declared. “I have a friend who is a guide out west in Washington state at Stevens Pass, and he tells me that when he guides clients who say they are from the East and have skied Tuckerman’s, he knows they are all set because if you have honed your skills there, then you can handle skiing anywhere in the world.”
Likewise, Ray feels a connection and a responsibility to preserve the rich tradition that Tuckerman’s represents.
Along with USFS Mount Washington Avalanche Center Acting Director Jeffrey Fongemie, they share a reverence for the grandeur and beauty of Ol’ Agiocochook (“Home of the Great Spirit”), the Abenaki name for 6,288-foot Mount Washington.
“It’s always important to have a mountain sense and an understanding of what’s below you; to manage your risk by managing your terrain, understanding what’s going to happen if you fall and to manage your fall zones: some routes have runouts to the floor of the ravine; others are onto rocks,” said Risch, noting that it’s always best to get your hiking start up the Tuckerman Trail early because conditions change — as the sun warms the snow, it corns up for great skiing, but as the sun drops behind the mountain, shadows fall and the snow hardens, firming up conditions.
As the sun warms the ravine, snow chunks the size of boxcars often break off, cascading down the sides of the bowl and turning what had been a joyful day in the bowl into a potential tragedy for those gathered in spots such as Lunch Rocks. Later in season, hazards such as undermined snow and waterfalls break open, causing crevasses or holes.
Through the work of the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center, the Mt. Washington Volunteer Ski Patrol, Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, the White Mountain Education Foundation (which is to merge with FOTR) and Granite Backcountry Alliance, skiers and boarders venturing to Tuck’s have a lot more educational resources available to them and the equipment such as avalanche beacons, crampons and AT (alpine touring) gear.
Tuck’s used to be used by skiers just in spring for the most part, but winter use of the mountain has grown over the past decade as AT gear has taken hold and backcountry skiing has exploded in popularity.
With that winter use of the area, the need for awareness of avalanche dangers and prevention of human-triggered incidents has increased.
“It really has changed. Remember how in spring it used to get really crazy up there (in Tuckerman)? It’s not like that anymore. Last weekend was nice and sunny, but there weren’t cars parked on either side of Route 16 from Wildcat to the north and Dead Man’s Corner to the south. It was busy but not like what is used to be like 10 years ago in spring,” said Fongemie, 53, of Freedom, in his 30th year of being involved with Mount Washington, first as a guide and member of the Mountain Rescue Service and now in his fifth year at the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center, having succeeded the former director, snow ranger Frank Carus, in November 2021.
“We see people in winter now, and I think that’s neat.”
Like Risch, Fongemie says he feels a connection to all who have trekked to Tuckerman in the past, especially other snow rangers.
“I feel a real responsibility to the ski community, because I am part of that and many of my friends I see up here ... I feel responsible to try and keep them safe best as I can by providing them with good information.”
Note: For current conditions, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
In separate interviews, Ray and Andrew Drummond of Ski the Whites of Jackson agreed that the ravine is a wonderful resources, and pre-planning is paramount for anyone heading to the ravine.
They agreed with Risch and Fongemie that this year has been a strange one in Tuck’s, with little snow from November to March, but then more snow in April which is ending the season on a good note, with the Mount Washington Observatory reporting 45.9 inches of snow and ice in April compared to the average of 33.1 inches.
(Unfortunately for those who feel a day in Tuckerman is best capped by a ski run down the Sherburne Trail back to Pinkham Notch, the Sherbie has long been without its snow cover due to the lack of snow this year).
“It was a disappointing season, but everyone understands you can’t control the weather and that you have to hang back when it’s not good and ski when it is,” said Ray, an attorney with his firm Backyard Concepts and president of Granite Outdoors as well as Granite Backcountry Alliance.
“This past weekend was dreamy in terms of the corn cycle. I think as it warms up, we will start seeing more of the undermined snow and the water holes and the chance of falling snow so you need to keep your head up as conditions are constantly changing,” Ray said.
Asked to share his “first time to the ravine” story, Ray said, “I was in college. I came during semester break and distinctly remember hearing significant water running under me and thinking, ‘Hmmmm, now that doesn’t sound good.’
“I also will never forget the pitch — the steepness is something you can’t fathom until you have the experience of going there. It’s something that always stays with me anytime I take a steep run. Your heart flutters, and I like that intensity,” Ray said.
“I spoke with a skier last Friday who had a terrifying first-time experience, and I said, ‘Yeah, it is the real deal!’”
Added Drummond, a five-time Friends of Tuckerman Inferno TuckMan Solo Champ, “I just the love the sense of community that you have up there ... There is so much technical terrain that is accessible and there is terrain for all levels, from first-timers to experienced skiers.
“Here it is May, after a low snowfall year, and we’ve got spring skiing. You can’t beat it.”
For more on how to prepare for Tuckerman Ravine, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
