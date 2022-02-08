CONWAY — Mitch and Gloria Yeaton, both 64, of Freedom, met in 1978.
You may have heard their names in conjunction with White Horse Recovery, a Christian-based addiction and mental health non-profit in the least religious and then the most drug ravaged state in the country.
The couple says God saved their troubled marriage, and so Mitch repaid God by founding White Horse.
Mitch grew up in Conway and graduated from Kennett while Gloria grew up in Ossipee and attended Kingswood Regional High School.
Mitch decided to move back to Conway to work for his electrician father after leaving Keene State College and quitting a job at UPS. That summer, Mitch and his dad were servicing Totem Pole Campground in Ossipee, where Gloria worked in the office.
They hit it off, and the relationship blossomed even after Mitch went back to Keene State and had to commute back on the weekends to see her.
They married about a week after he graduated in 1980. Mitch rejoined UPS while Gloria ran a home day-care. The couple went on to have three children.
Mike is now 40; Ryan, 30; and daughter Cassie, 33.
All three of the Yeatons' children live in Freedom. Mike And Ryan work at White Horse where Mike does maintenance and Ryan directs the Thrift Store in Ossipee. The store consists of a thrift store, copy shop and UPS access point. Cassie works for a bakery in Wolfeboro.
Mitch climbed the corporate ladder and became a globe-trotting UPS executive whose career course took the couple o Kentucky and Georgia. But while his career prospered, his family life was crumbling. The couple butted heads constantly.
While living in Kentucky, teenage Cassie was invited to attend South East Christian Church, a mega-church that seats 9,000.
Meanwhile, the Yeatons' marriage was hitting "rock bottom." One day, Mitch said, he was sitting on his tractor on their 5-acre ranch when he "surrendered" to God.
"I will do whatever you want me to do if you can save our marriage and restore our family," Mitch said he told God. "I was so broken at the time. After that, everything started falling into place."
They attended a church-sponsored marriage retreat, though adhering to the teachings of a Southern church didn't come easy for Gloria, as she says has a "New Englander's mentality."
"It really was a two-way street," said Gloria. "I had to learn there was a reason that the man is the head of the household and I would fight that."
She had to had to learn to forgive, and she decided to take a supporting role in the relationship.
Mitch said his role is to "protect" Gloria and make decisions in her interest. "Call it old-fashioned. You know, it may not be the popular thing to do today, but it turned out marriage around," he said.
While Mitch is the captain of their family, responsible for their course, Gloria seems to be his compass who ultimately pointed him toward founding White Horse. Mitch said, "She complements who I am incredibly."
After they moved to Georgia, Gloria got a job managing new church's "coffee lodge." There, she met people from a substance abuse group called No Longer Bound. Mitch took a liking to the group and joined its board.
While studying for a seminary degree, he learned New Hampshire was the worst state when it comes to drug addiction and Carroll County the worst in the state, and that's where their grandchildren lived.
"So I made the decision that we needed to come here," said Mitch.
Gloria said, "It just seemed like the right fit. Everything is God's timing, because I came back here in time to take care of my mom for two years before she passed."
Mitch set upon his goal of creating White Horse, which was incorporated in 2014. The next year, White Horse launched a thrift store and counseling service in two buildings rented to them by the First Congregational Church of Ossipee.
Today, White Horse offers secular and faith-based mental health services and substance use disorder programs for men, women, children and families. It employs 24 staffers and has locations in Ossipee, North Conway and Littleton.
White Horse provides counseling services to up to 300 clients per year and provides assistance through its Recovery Centers.
Gloria explained that Recovery Center staff not only advise people on substance abuse treatment but also coach life skills like how to job hunt effectively.
White Horse also has a mobile response team that will make home visits.
Mitch continues to lead White Horse, and Gloria volunteers wherever needed, whether that be doing administration work or helping behind the counter at the thrift store.
Mitch says he would have been wealthier had he stuck to the corporate grind but the decision to found White Horse was well worth it.
"I've seen miracles with people that are priceless," said Yeaton, "You can't put a price on a mom who gets her kids back, gets her life back."
Eight years after White Horse's incorporation, New Hampshire has moved from the most drug-addled state to middle of the pack. It is among the top four states in reducing overdose deaths.
The Yeatons are proud to be a part of New Hampshire's turnaround.
Little did they know it at the time, but the path that led the couple back to their home state to fight the drug epidemic would began with Mitch's cry for help to save his marriage while sitting on a tractor in the blue hills of Kentucky.
"It's crazy the way our lives worked out," said Mitch.
