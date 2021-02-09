CENTER LOVELL, Maine — Lynda Rasco and Bill Rudd, owners of Harvest Gold Gallery, recently returned from a romantic getaway at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, where they marked their 40th anniversary. They went skiing, enjoyed delicious food and went on hunts around the hotel to find the perfect view of the sunset during a stormy weekend.
Rudd chuckled: “The last time we were here (many years ago) they wanted to charge us $5 just to walk around the hotel. They must have known then we couldn’t afford that.”
Their love story started back at the Portland School of Art. Rasco, from Lincoln, Mass., was studying art design to enhance her jewelry making, and Rudd, from Freeport, Maine, was working in hospitality as a chef.
One October night in 1980, Rasco went to a Halloween party with some of her girlfriends. At the party, she met Rudd’s roommate, who invited her over to watch “M*A*S*H” and chill. A short time into their date, his phone rang — it was his fiancée.
Rudd made his move and “saved” his roommate by getting to know Rasco. On her way out, he asked her to have dinner with him. She agreed.
Rudd made her a baked stuffed lobster, and their relationship blossomed. On Feb. 2, 1981, on a bench at Popham Beach State Park, with a single loose gemstone (which he believed was alexandrite) that he got from a friend, Rudd asked Rasco to marry him.
“Needless to say, she said yes,” he recalled.
They were married a short time after and Rasco discovered the gem was not alexandrite but a synthetic stone. She has since turned it into a pendant, which she adores, since it is a part of their special story.
Their wedding rings were silver, but on a trip to Miami, Rasco inherited an interesting heirloom from her great-grandmother — her gold teeth. After pondering what to do with this inheritance, inspiration hit. She melted, polished and turned the gold fillings into a finely braided ring that she wears to this day.
“Gold is an element, and it doesn’t go away,” she said.
Their honeymoon took place in May 1981 in a tiny one-room cottage called “Big Enough” on the island of Nantucket.
This adventure, which was the first of many, began when they were hitchhiking into town to rent a moped when they were picked up by a pair of older women who insisted on giving them an island tour.
They have upheld this tradition of visiting Nantucket for years, and even brought along their children, Morgan and Carley, for many of them.
Rasco and Rudd like reminiscing about the different Nantucket adventures they have had, like the time their van wouldn’t start on their way to the island, and the crew of the ferry let them push it onto the boat so they could bring their belongings with them. (To their relief, the van started up when they arrived on Nantucket)
Early in their marriage, the couple, both extremely talented, have had a world of opportunities opened to them. They moved to Sequoia National Park in California when Rudd received a job offer in food and beverage for the park. They loved living at 8,000 feet with beautiful sequoia trees surrounding them, but their hearts were in Maine. So, they moved back to the East Coast. “It was the best thing to do. Our families are here, and we love Maine and New Hampshire,” said Rasco.
Rasco took a job with Brian Smith, owner of North Country Fair Jewelers in North Conway, and worked for him for several years and sold some of her jewelry at the shop.
Rudd worked at the old Dana Place Inn in Jackson for a time, then set up the kitchen at the Oxford House in Fryeburg, Maine.
As their family grew, he said that he suddenly realized, “I was done working as a chef.” His wife told him he should figure out what he wanted to do — and fast.
He had already learned the basics of goldsmithing from Rasco and realized that he, too, wanted to create jewelry.
He knew he had found his niche, Rasco said, when “he sold his first bracelet at Brian’s for $30 that it took him three days to make.”
In a short time, he developed his own style, using non-traditional hammering techniques. His crafting improved, and soon they were both winning awards for their work.
Although some may think that gold isn’t strong or flexible, it is actually very resilient. “We love working with gold,” Rasco shared.
In 1985, the couple opened their own shop in Center Lovell, Harvest Gold Gallery. The name was inspired by Neil Young’s album “Harvest,” which they loved listening to at the time.
They have a rule to not work on the same piece due to their different styles and techniques, though on occasion, they combine their strengths to make very special pieces, where Rudd hammers the foundation of the piece and she sets the gemstone.
In the past, most of their anniversaries have been spent traveling to Philadelphia attending buyers markets and trade shows. Trying to get a table for dinner on Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia was next to impossible, and after their first year they realized they had to make reservations a month in advance; otherwise they would end up off the beaten path at a cousin of their cabdriver’s restaurant, far from where they wanted to be.
The pair always seemed to find adventure while exploring and trying new places. They have spent time at many of the tourist attractions around the country, run up the “Rocky Steps” in Philadelphia and have spent time getting to know people from all over the country at various craft shows. On multiple occasions, they found themselves down “dark sketchy alleys knocking on garage doors” searching for replacement fixtures or decorations for their display booths.
Rasco and Rudd continue to find adventures wherever and whenever they can. Whether they are visiting their children — Carley will be 33 this year and owns her own travel photography business; Morgan, is 35 and a trail builder in northern California —finding new artwork for their gallery, skiing down the hill in their backyard or deciding who is going to prepare dinner, they are constantly working as a team while supporting each other.
Rasco said: “What I love most about Bill is his creativity. He can walk into a kitchen and make dinner for everyone, go into a garden and make a bouquet, he can turn gold into jewelry, and he can go to a piano and make music.”
