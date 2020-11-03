CONWAY — Jon and Karen Hebert of Conway, thought things moved quickly at Kennett High School.
“Karen and I rolled in to the high school parking lot to vote around 8:15 a.m. The line went out the gym doors to the back parking lot and over to the bus drop off/pick up lot. It was not bad. Took us 14 minutes to go through the line. We were done voting and chatting and on our way in 25 minutes. Well-organized and easy-to-follow process. Thank you to all the staff and elected officials who worked hard to make today possible.”
Bart Bachman of Center Conway said he and wife, Betty, arrived about 15 minutes before the Conway polls opened, “and the line was all the way to Massachusetts.
“We decided to come back later, which we did. Got there around 11:30 a.m., and we were in and out in 15 minutes. Very efficient, very friendly. My wife and I both voted for Biden. I’m a registered Democrat; my wife was a ‘diehard Republican’ until Trump. She voted straight Democrat in this election.”
Beth Carta-Dolan cast the first ballot in Bartlett on Tuesday and did do wearing pearls as a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“I am actually working the polls today so was able to sneak in first as soon as the polls opened,” she said. “I got here about 7:30 a.m. and there was already a line starting. By 8:15ish it was all the way down the front of the school — great showing!”
She added: “I am a Biden supporter and was proud to cast my ballot for someone I believe will work for all Americans — will rely on the advice and knowledge from those around him in making important decisions. I know we don’t all agree on everything or, we agree but just think we should use different paths to achieve the goals. I am hoping for a Biden win and then hoping we can all take a breath, come together to kick COVID’s butt and move on to healing America.”
Lisa DuFault also voted at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. “Bartlett was great! A bit of a wait, but everyone was friendly and good-natured,” she said.
Nella Thompson cast the first ballot in Eaton on Tuesday morning, and was hoping for a “Trump landslide victory.”
Tamworth Selectmen Willie Farnum, who was manning the doors at K.A. Brett School, had 181 people vote in the first hour. Asked if he’d ever seen voting like this, he simply said “no.” About 1,122 voters cast ballots in Tamworth as of about 1 p.m., he said.
Ellen Farnum, who was campaigning for Democrats in Tamworth and standing next to Republican House hopeful Mark McConkey outside the polls, said a little before 8 a.m. about 40 people were already lined up.
“My fingers are crossed for a blue wave, but of course who knows?” she said.
McConkey, of Freedom, who is looking for a House District 3 seat called the turnout “tremendous.”
”I’m looking forward to a day in the snow,” he said amid some flurries. “We will see what happens. I’ve got my family out in force.”
Patricia Pustell, a candidate for a District 5 seat from Ossipee, said people started lining up at the polls at 6:30 a.m. and the polls didn’t open until 8. She said the line went out to the baseball field and then all the way around the town hall.
Madison Moderator George Epstein shared at around 5:30 p.m. that the turnout in his town was “spectacular.”
“We are approaching our 2,000th registered voter with all the new registrations,” said Epstein. “We’re going to get to somewhere over 1,700 voters out of 2,000 registrations.”
Epstein said he’s served as Madison’s moderator for 33 years and he has never seen the town’s polls so busy. He said most of the day, the pace had been three voters per minute.
Ossipee Moderator Katy Meserve said 277 people voted as of 9:41 a.m. She said Tuesday morning was the busiest she’d ever seen the polls “by far.”
“I think it’s great,” said Meserve. “The more people who vote, the better.”
Meserve said about 749 people voted as of 12:18 p.m. She said there are 3,496 registered voters in town. She said the lines have been “flowing peacefully.”
Asked if she thought the long lines in Ossipee were due to social distancing or numbers of people, she said it was the numbers.
“We had (the line) down the road, and we had to move it around the building just for safety,” said Meserve, adding the line was heading down toward the entrance to nearby Ossipee Central School. “That was at the very beginning. We always have a line, but never one like that.”
Asta Helgason Clark said she voted in Effingham. “Small line, went quickly. Voted straight Democratic ticket.”
Heather Barron Rhoda said, “I voted in Brownfield, Maine, at our town hall. About a 25-minute wait and well worth it! I voted Trump, Collins, Crafts!”
Alexandra Shannon MacLeod said she voted at Kennett High School in Conway. “No issues. Straight Republican ticket. President Trump is doing a fantastic job, hopefully four more years of it. Wishing all of our local conservative candidates good luck!”
David M. Doherty said: “I voted at Kennett High School this morning. Less than 10 minutes. Safe, clean, efficient ... I can’t believe people make such a big deal about putting a mask on to vote.”
