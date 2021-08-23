CONWAY — Conway Village residents are concerned that tourists will ruin the Pequawket Pond peninsula if the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, soon to be the pond's new owner, lists it as open to the public — something the trust has an obligation to do.
The 13 acres were taken by the state as wetland mitigation land for the proposed and now defunct Conway Bypass plan. A few decades later, the state and federal government have now decreed it must go to a conservation organization if the town wants to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of mitigation for the construction of the proposed Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path.
Once built, the 2.9-mile paved rec path will go from just north of Walmart on Hemlock Lane to Cranmore Mountain Resort. It's expected to be complete in mid-2023.
The town had first right of refusal, and on Aug. 3, selectmen agreed USVLT become the land's steward.
Last Tuesday, USVLT Conservation Lands Manager Abby King appeared before the board, which had questions for her. Selectman Mary Cary Seavey, who lives in Conway Village on the pond, said she worries about what the change of ownership means for the environment if more people come to kayak there.
“The cleanliness of the pond is greatly impacted by the people who come on it,” she said. “I have concerns with that.”
Seavey says she picks up trash off the shore every day. Later in the meeting, she said she had no problem with people walking there but was mainly concerned about people kayaking.
King said most people use the land for walking and launching kayaks would be impractical. “Our plan is to simply manage the property as it currently exists in its current form,” said King. “Any initial changes to the management of the land would be related to trying to address really, really bad invasive species."
Invasive plants include bittersweet and honeysuckle, she said.
She said the USVLT will put up a sign for the peninsula, and maintain the parking lot off Bridge Street in Albany and the trails.
Seavey fretted that the USVLT would add a boat launch. King said there is supposed to be an existing boat launch on the property for canoes and kayaks. A map shows the launch is a tenth of a mile from the parking lot and the area of the pond is very shallow.
However, King said, “I’ve looked for that launch four or five times and I've never been able to find it.”
She said there’s another place where people land kayaks and canoes but the bank is steep and eroding, therefore the USVLT wouldn’t encourage people to use it as a launch.
Former town clerk Rhoda Quint said that because there are so many tourists here now, she worried that the USVLT would promote and improve public access to the pond.
“Every part of our town is impacted by more people, more people, more people,” sad Quint. “Many of us are tired of it.”
Conway Village Fire commissioner's chair Steve Bamsey said he, too, is tired of tourists but said the land benefits residents and giving it to the USVLT will protect it.
Pequawket Pond Park in Conway Village, near the fire station, has a parking lot and there's no designated boat launch and the bank is steep.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said she walks her dogs on the peninsula, which she said is peaceful and quiet.
She also kayaks around the peninsula and said, "I have seen this summer many kayaks and canoes being put in that location," said Inkell. "What's disturbing me more is it seems to have become a public beach for swimmers."
She is concerned about trash and trampling in that area. She wanted assurance there is no public beach.
Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon said the Conway Village Precinct maintains the parking lot and park abutting the pond.
The Sun asked if the USVLT could simply leave the peninsula off their website and King replied that National Land Trust Alliance accreditation requires USVLT to inform the public about all of their land holdings.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli explained how the situation came to be. He said when the bypass plan was being worked on, it was apparent there would be significant wetland impacts. So, the state offset that impact 20 years ago, by creating new wetland by the pond by excavating land by the pond.
Now that the bypass is dead, there are plans to use some of the land for a recreation trail, which will have far less wetland impact than the bypass would have. The mitigation work done 29 years ago for the bypass far exceeds what would be needed for the rec trail. DegliAngeli hopest the state and federal government credit the town for the mitigation work done years ago.
However, the state and the federal government said the town needed new mitigation for the trail. But a deal was struck that the town could avoid $200,000 worth of new mitigation work in exchange for relinquishing any claims of having mitigation credits and also turning over the peninsula to a third-party conservation organization.
“We reached out to Upper Saco Valley Land Trust,” said DegliAngeli.
When King confirmed to Conway Village precinct commissioner Mike DiGregorio that the USVLT would be listing the land on its website, DiGregorio joked it should be listed as a "really high infested tick area."
"I'm with Rhoda, I'm sick to death of all these people parking everywhere, I'm sick to death of them taking over our entire town," said DiGregorio.
One thing tourists may not know is a site next to the pond is still listed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency as a "Superfund site in reuse."
According to New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, "The Kearsarge Metallurgical Corporation (KMC) site is located on the northern bank of Pequawket Pond in Conway Village, New Hampshire. Between 1964 and 1982, KMC manufactured stainless steel metal castings. Investigations by NHDES revealed that for many years waste materials generated during the casting process had been improperly stored and disposed on-site.
Over that time, “waste acids, chlorinated solvents, caustics and flammable liquids” spilled onto the ground, contaminating soil as well as groundwater, according to documents from the EPA.
Since then there have been various mitigation efforts and today, the site is being reused by other businesses and as ecological habitat, according to the EPA.
NH DES project engineer Andrew Hoffman said metals from the KMC would not be impacting the surface water of the pond at this point.
