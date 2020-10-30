CONWAY — “This is a one-in-a-100-year storm, as far as an election goes.”
That’s how Bill Gardner, the longest-serving secretary of state in the nation (at 44 years and counting) is describing the 2020 presidential election.
Gardner and his staff — along with town clerks, moderators and supervisors of checklists across New Hampshire — have been in “full-on election-mode” for the past few weeks, taking record-setting numbers of requests for absentee ballots and setting up polling stations for Tuesday’s general election.
By all accounts, this year’s tally figures to the most ballots ever cast in an election — not just in the Granite State but nationwide.
Gardner, who was in the Mount Washington Valley on Thursday, said he wrapped up final preparations with town clerks via Zoom on Tuesday and with checklist supervisors and moderators on Wednesday.
Despite the flurry of historic preparations swirling around them — voting in a pandemic, plus record numbers predicted — “They were calm,” Gardner told the Sun.
“Going into the primary, people didn’t know what to expect, but when they went to polls and saw how safe it was, it reassured a lot of them,” he said of the Sept. 8 state primary.
“The primary was sort of like spring training for Opening Day on Nov. 3.”
Gardner — who turned 72 on Monday — made two local stops in Carroll County on Thursday. He kicked off his day with a visit to Freedom Town Hall to recognize Daniel “Bud” Brooks, age 90, for his 56 years of service as a supervisor of the checklist.
“This sort of commitment and dedication to a town deserves to recognized,” Gardner said.
“Bud is adored here,” said Freedom Town Clerk Libby Priebe. “He’s totally remarkable, just an amazing person.”
Gardner next stopped off in Eaton, where officials were pre-processing absentee ballots.
He also wanted to check in on a piece of history.
“Eaton is one of two towns (Windsor is the other) that still uses the original ballot box, including the voting machine from 1892,” Gardner said.
According to Gardner, who is a fount of political knowledge, New Hampshire originally had 272 polling places. In 1891, then-Secretary of State Ezra Stearns was directed by the Legislature to purchase and distribute ballot boxes to each town. The wooden boxes were manufactured in Troy, N.Y. in 1890.
“The secretary of state, among other things, was to prepare and print all ballots at public expense and provide every city and town with a ballot box for use at each polling place,” Gardner said.
“These boxes were each constructed to include a counting device with a hand-crank and a bell to signal each ballot cast,” he noted.
The 1892 presidential election marked the first one in which Granite Staters voted by secret ballot.
As of Tuesday, Gardner said 225,002 absentee ballots had been requested statewide and 81,577 already had been returned.
Gardner has a phenomenal record predicting turnout in elections, and while he said he doesn’t have an exact prediction yet for this year’s voting, “it will be high — just like it was in the primary, when we had 304,000 voters, making it the fourth primary election during a presidential election year to see voting top 200,000 ballots since 1992.”
Meanwhile, local town clerks and moderators have been busy, gearing up for their fourth election in this pandemic year. The presidential primary was Feb. 11, followed by town meeting elections in March, April or May; the Sept. 8 primary election; and now the Nov. 3 general.
“It’s a wonderful crazy,” Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell said. “It’s great to see everybody out and about and involved. They are definitely involved — it’s great to see democracy in action.”
As of Tuesday, Inkell had received 2,559 absentee ballot requests and as of Monday had received 2,208 back.
There are 8,336 voters on the Conway checklist; therefore, roughly one-quarter of elegible voters have requested absentee ballots.
Helping to facilitate absentee voting, on July 17, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a vote-by-mail bill to alleviate voters’ fears of contracting the coronavirus.
Under the bill, onto absentee ballot applications, a checkbox was added, allowing “fear of contracting COVID-19” as a valid reason for a person to request absentee ballots for both the primary and general election.
In November 2016, Conway had about a 55 percent voter participation. Inkell said her office received about 750 absentee ballot requests that year, while roughly 4,600 people went to the polls at Kennett High School, which will again be the site for voting for Conway and Hale’s Location on Tuesday.
“We are expecting 3,000-3,600 voters to pass through the Conway polls on Nov. 3,” Town Moderator Deborah Fauver said this week. “At the 2016 Presidential Election, we had 5,312 voters. This year, we are expecting a slightly higher total.”
Fauver added: “Please remember that state election rules limit campaign activity on school property — including the parking lot. There will be a small area set aside for campaigners near the entrance to the gym. But Election Day is really for the voters, and we take seriously our job to provide a safe, neutral, convenient place for people to vote.”
On Sept. 8 of this year, 1,829 votes were counted in the primary election in Conway, almost twice as many as voted in the 2016 midterm elections. A little more than half — 957 — were absentee ballots.
Towns are asking voters to wear masks to the polls.
“Masks will be required to enter the entrance hall and the main voting area,” Fauver said of KHS.
“Voters will check in and vote as usual inside the (Peter A1e direction, and should be able to socially distance throughout the process,” she said.
“Any voters who are unable or unwilling to wear masks will be directed to a separate entrance near the cafeteria. There will be a separate voting area for unmasked voters just inside that entrance,” Fauver said.
Gardner said over 6,000 Granite Staters will play a part in working this election.
“They will be serving the people of New Hampshire,” he said. “You have your clerks, moderators, checklist supervisors, selectmen or a town council, election workers — everyone has a critical role in the success of this day. I have the utmost confidence the day will be a success.”
One reason for a large turnout is the number of new voters.
“People have been coming out of the woodwork,” said Michael Brooks, town clerk for Madison. “It’s not just new people to the town or young people, it’s people who have been here a long time. I just ask them, ‘What took you so long?’”
Fauver explained what to do if you want to register to vote at the polls.
“You will need to provide documents showing that you will be 18 or older on Election Day, that you are a U.S. citizen (by birth or naturalization) and that you are domiciled in (the town you’re voting in). If you do not have all the necessary documentation, you may still be able to register in person by signing an affidavit of identity,” she added.
Madison, which votes in the Jim Noyes Gymnasium at Madison Elementary School, has had 80 new voters register since the Sept. 8 primary.
Brooks said the town had received 476 absentee ballot requests as of Tuesday and had all but 80 have been returned.
“I know we’re going to have a record-setting election,” he said.
In Freedom, the town clerk said the supervisors of the checklist had registered 150 new voters since June. “We’ve had an unprecedented insurgence of people in town,” Priebe said.
In Bartlett, Town Moderator Norman Head said: “I believe we’re ready for this. We really have had an excellent response from our election volunteers.”
Bartlett, which had more than 2,100 people vote in the 2016 presidential election, has received more than 900 absentee ballot requests, according to Head.
The town will vote at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
“A number of towns are saying they still expect to have as many, if not more, people vote in person as they get absentee ballots,” Head said. “I know we’re expecting a record turnout.”
He spoke about what might be behind the increased numbers. “I think part of it is the divisiveness we’re seeing in the country,” Head said. “I think a lot of younger people are interested in having a say.
“I think we’re in for quite a day. Whoever votes will be a part of history.”
He added: “Please, no matter what side of the aisle you are on, please participate.”
Wolfeboro Town Clerk Pat Waterman said as of Oct. 23, she had received 1,732 absentee ballot requests with 1,446 returned.
“We’re setting all kinds of records,” she said, adding, “Be confident in your election officials, be confident they will take care of you. We want to make sure that everyone that wants to vote is able to do so.”
Maybe the late, great comedian George Carlin said it best. “If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain.”
