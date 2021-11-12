CONWAY — After more than a year and about 400 hours of research, design and collaboration, interpretative panels crafted by students with help from local environmental organizations were installed on the Ravine Trail behind Kennett High School.
Over 30 students, along with Kennett staff and representatives from Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and the White Mountain Trail Collective, gathered Wednesday for the official unveiling of interpretive panels covering topics explored by 140-plus contributing students across the disciplines at the school.
“We’re so excited that this long-term project has come to fruition,” said environmental science teacher Mary Ann Abrams. “Our students are proud and excited to have their work displayed along the trail that’s open to the community.”
While the panels were only installed this week, this project has been in the works since September of 2020, said Mike Dufilho, the high school programs manager at Albany-based Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
When he heard the USVLT was putting in the Ravine Trail through the Pine Hill Community Forest abutting the high school’s land, Dufilho saw an opportunity to pivot on a program he was already setting up with Abrams’ environmental science classes.
He pitched the idea of students designing interpretive panels to Abrams and the USVLT, who gave enthusiastic thumbs-up, especially since the project lent itself to remote learning, which was happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the project’s roots began in the environmental science classrooms, where the topic fell within the core competencies set by the school, they soon grew to encompass other fields of learning.
“I quickly realized it could be a far more meaningful and encompassing project if we brought in other teachers and students from other disciplines,” said Dufilho, who has a B.A. in English literature from Loyola University and a master’s in environmental education from California State University, San Bernadino. He and his family live in Jackson, and wife, Nora, also works for Tin Mountain as program director
As the high school programs director, he works with students at Kennett, Fryeburg Academy, and Gorham on a regular basis. “Because of cohorting and everything that was going on last year, we couldn’t do a lot of cross pollination of ideas between the students,” Dufilho noted.
With the students working separately, “it did take a bit of juggling to connect those pieces and have one big picture in the end,” he confided.
In Abrams’ and Chris Darling’s environmental sciences classes last year, Dufilho told students the project was “the lens we’ll be using to view all of the environmental science topics throughout the year.” Dufilho visited the classes frequently to discuss the project.
Simultaneously, he met with Olivia Benish’s art class, where students started doing field studies of plants and animals.
Around the second semester, Dufilho invited construction trades teacher Paul Cail and his students into the mix. This fall, the class walked the Ravine Trail to discuss panel placement and began building the posts and frames. They installed the panels at the end of October and soon will be building kiosks for the trailheads.
Dufilho clarified that while students collaborated within cohorts and used peer review, each student submitted his or her own vision for an interpretive panel. The final products represent an integration of all of the students’ work.
Throughout, the kids drove the direction of the project, Dufilho said. He mentioned one teen in particular who previously had not seemed that interested in school but then turned in a detailed, carefully drawn panel design, blowing his and teacher Abrams’ expectations out of the water.
Over and over, he said, he saw kids from many different fields of interest really get engaged, Dufilho said. “You could see that they cared, they took ownership, and it was really impactful.”
While Dufilho coordinated with the school, other local organizations also played an important role in developing the panels.
Working with the Recon Trail Design and the White Mountain Trail Collective to finish the Ravine Trail this summer, the USVLT has been collaborating with Tin Mountain and Kennett on the panels to ensure they fit the mission of the Pine Hill Community Forest, which is to encourage recreation and connecting to nature.
USVLT Land Steward Jeff Sires said, “We provided some insight on potential subjects to include on the interpretive panels and things that we wanted to highlight at the property … We’ve been reviewing what they put together over the course of a few months to provide comments and insights from our perspective.
“I think it came out great,” he said.
Sires quickly added: “The product students put forward and Mike helped them develop was in really good shape by the time we laid eyes on it. It’s clear the students were really invested. … I would say we probably reviewed them once or twice and had some minor comments, but for the most part, what they put together was really high quality.”
Additionally, the White Mountain Trail Collective paid to have the panels printed at family-owned business MegaPrint Inc. in Holderness.
Currently, only three of the five panels — on ecological interactions, forest succession and watersheds — have been installed, but the others soon will be. The one on wetlands is finished, Dufilho said, but isn’t in the ground yet as it will be located on a currently unfinished section of the trail.
The fifth panel, still in the development phase, will center around the history of the Abenaki, the Native Americans who lived here for thousands of years, and the region’s cultural history. Students from Jeannie Woodward’s Mt. Washington Valley Academy class will design this panel.
Surveying the installed work, Dufilho said: “It feels fantastic. It’s been a great project, and it’s just been very satisfying to be involved with it from start to finish.”
Dufilho added that the panels enhance the community connection created by the trail and the forest. Reaching a “K to gray” audience by linking the preschool at the high school with future senior housing planned behind for an abutting parcel, Dufilho said people of all walks of life can explore and learn about the area.
But even before that, the project has already brought diverse components of the valley together, he said. “Looking at the community partners, such as Upper Saco (Valley Land Trust), White Mountain Trail Collective, Tin Mountain (and) the high school students from four different disciplines, it really felt like this was a community event from all sides,” Dufilho said.
“I would love to continue these sorts of interdisciplinary projects at the high school as a way to create meaningful, engaging learning experiences for students,” he said. “As long as the project continues to be student-driven, then you’re going to have that hook in, you’re going to have interest.”
For more about the various non-profits, go to tinmountain.org, usvlt.org or wmtrailcollective.org.
