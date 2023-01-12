CONCORD — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust of Conway and the Bartlett Historical Society of Bartlett are among the 82 nonprofit recipients of grants announced this week by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation which awarded $3.81 million through its Community Grants Program.
The USVLT received $60,000 and the Bartlett Historical Society received $27,000.
Doug Burnell, president of the USVLT, said the grant will go toward operational costs, with $20,000 awarded for each of the next three years.
"It is a big help. We have some specific things we are looking at doing in our strategic operations plan — one is a GIS (Geographic Information Systems) of our natural resources that we are trying to protect so it considers habitat and wildlife resources. This will help to pay to get that out to our towns, for example, and we are hoping to add a person on the land side as well," said Burnell. "We've gotten this grant the last three years and had to report to them on how we use it and they gave us another round. We used that first grant to help with our capital campaign and all that went into that and we added a staff position during that time on the development side among other things. We also moved into a new office space in Conway at the old fire station during that time so it's been a busy time for us."
In Bartlett, Bartlett Historical Society President Phil Franklin told the Sun, "That is an unrestricted grant to be paid over three years. We will use it for our operational expenses and for our ongoing Bartlett History Museum project, which we are working on, transforming the 1890-built, former St. Joseph's Catholic Church."
A story on the project is scheduled to appear in next Saturday's edition of The Conway Daily Sun.
Nearby recipients included Affordable Housing Education and Development of Littleton, the Ammonoosuc Trust of Franconia, the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem and the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness, which all received $60,000.
Contributions from Foundation donor-advised funds made it possible to increase the total amount awarded through this grants program in 2022 by more than $1 million.
“New Hampshire asks a lot of the nonprofit sector — from teaching our youngest children to sheltering struggling families to helping protect natural resources and promote civil discourse. In the past couple years, we have asked even more of them and they continue to meet their missions in the face of increased community need and challenges,” said Anne Phillips, director of grantmaking at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. “The Foundation is proud to partner with and support these organizations that help make New Hampshire a community where everyone can thrive.”
The Charitable Foundation awards more than $50 million in grants each year. The Foundation administers multiple grant programs — some focused on geography, populations and issue areas — and also makes grants through donor-advised funds.
The Community Grants program is a competitive application program open to all qualified nonprofits that serve New Hampshire in the areas of health and well-being, environmental protection, education, housing and other basic needs, arts and culture, civic health and economic security.
A majority of these grants are paid out over three years and provide unrestricted operating support, which allows nonprofit organizations to focus grant dollars where they are needed most. All grants provide unrestricted operating support, which allows nonprofit organizations to focus grant dollars where they are needed most.
To learn more about the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s grantmaking programs, visit nhcf.org.
