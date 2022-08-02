BARTLETT — A 27-year-old local man was killed after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of July 30. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family.
Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton said William Michael Garofano of Bartlett was hit by a southbound Hyundai IONIQ last Saturday at about 1:31 a.m. on Route 16 just north of Story Land by the Linderhof Strasse neighborhood. Keaton declined to release the name of the Hyundai driver.
"I can tell you the driver has been fully cooperative with the police department," said Keaton, adding that only one driver was involved.
Asked if Garofano died at the scene or elsewhere, Keaton said he wasn't sure.
He also said he couldn't get into details about whether Keaton was riding a bike or a scooter due to the ongoing investigation.
Other agencies involved in the investigation are the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office and the Carroll County Attorney's Office.
Keaton said police have identified all the witnesses.
"We know who was there," said Keaton.
As the investigation unfolds, the family is looking for answers, as well as funds to give Garofano a proper burial. His younger sister, Allassandra Garofano, set up a GoFundMe account titled "William Michael Garofano"
"William was taken from us too early. At the age of 27, he has touched many people's lives with his selflessness and unconditional love. He was a goofball and a kid at heart," wrote Allassandra Garofano. "Gosh, just his laugh made you laugh!!! He was always down for a good time around the fire with music bumping!! Didn't matter if it was 100 degrees outside or a blizzard, he saw a fire pit and always had to start one up.
"It feels like we have lost the glue to our family. His death was untimely and tragic, with so many questions unanswered! We lost a brother, a son, an uncle and soon to be father. He was the only boy out of six."
"We are struggling to come up with the funds to give William what he needs and deserves. Anything helps, we have just exhausted all of our funds."
Anyone with information about this crash may call the Bartlett Police at (603) 356-5868.
