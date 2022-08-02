William Michael Garofano

William Michael Garofano died after being hit by a car during the early morning of July 30 in Glen. His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with burial costs. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — A 27-year-old local man was killed after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of July 30. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family. 

Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton said William Michael Garofano of Bartlett was hit by a southbound Hyundai IONIQ last Saturday at about 1:31 a.m. on Route 16 just north of Story Land by the Linderhof Strasse neighborhood. Keaton declined to release the name of the Hyundai driver. 

