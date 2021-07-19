CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center, located at 298 White Mountain Highway in Conway, is getting nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, all N.H. Democrats, issued a press release last Thursday to announce the health center will receive $995,250 in rescue plan funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Ken “JR” Porter, the center’s executive director, told the Sun last Friday the money will help “cover our losses and expenses during the pandemic.”
The lost revenue stemmed from losing patients because people stopped coming during the pandemic, as well as having to buy personal protective equipment and new equipment needed for things like hands-off testing and setting up telehealth services.
As a non-profit operating on a sliding fee scale, the center relies on town and community funding, donations and grants to meet its budget and provide services, which include primary care, mental health and dental care.
According to its website, White Mountain Community Health Center was formed in 2001 as the result of a merger between the Children & Youth Project and the Family Health Centre. The Children & Youth Project was founded in 1969 to provide basic primary care to Mount Washington Valley children. The Family Health Centre was founded in 1983 to provide family planning and pre-natal care to women, and to reduce teen pregnancy. Both were non-profits intended to serve those who could not otherwise afford health care.
This is the first time the center is receiving pandemic relief funds through HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration Health Center Program. Porter said that’s because the center is not classified as a Federally Qualified Health Center; rather, it is classified as a FQHC Look-a-Like Facility, or a health center that provides care to underserved communities but does not normally receive grant funds through HRSA’s Health Center Program.
He said none of the 31 staffers had to be cut due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a trying time, but we’ve always been like a family. Everybody helped each other through it,” he said.
Porter thanked the delegation for its efforts in helping to secure the funds.
“Our front-line workers have been through a very difficult and trying time during this pandemic and we want to express our thanks for the support in obtaining this award.
“This will help us to recover our losses incurred and go a long way to help care for our community,” Porter said.
Shaheen has been a strong advocate for making look-alike facilities eligible to receive emergency COVID-19 funding through the federal Health Center Program. Porter said he’s been on the phone frequently with Shaheen’s and Pappas’ offices, adding, “My phone has been ringing off the hook from them since we heard about this a day or so ago.”
In announcing the funding, Shaheen said: “Facilities like White Mountain Community Health Center have been critical to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing North Country communities with access to lifesaving COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as critical routine care.
Hassan said: “I will keep working to ensure that community health centers across New Hampshire have what they need to continue delivering high-quality care.” And Pappas said he was glad to see American Rescue Plan funds going to the center.
In-patient visits are slowly picking up, Porter said. And while that is good, it also means that medical staff are treating issues that have gone undiagnosed or untreated when patients stopped coming. “It’s taken its toll on families that aren’t well off,” he said.
Porter urged people who haven’t seen their doctor in the past year to schedule a checkup or telehealth visit. “It’s time to get out and take care of your issues,” he said.
The center is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
