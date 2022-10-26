CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to have lighted crosswalk signs installed along North-South Road at Depot Street, Grove Street and Seavey streets as an "experiment" to see if they might increase public safety and if so, could be considered elsewhere.

In August of last year, Conway resident Eric Ray died after being hit by a car while trying to cross North-South Road at Depot Street.

