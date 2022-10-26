A crosswalk at Grove Street and North-South Road in North Conway is seen Wednesday. Signs that light up when a pedestrian enters the crosswalk will be installed following a vote by Conway selectmen. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
After months of debate Selectman Mary Carey Seavey finally got her way Tuesday when a majority of the selectmen agreed to fund lit crosswalk signs on the North-South Road. Selectman Carl Thibodeau expressed skepticism the signs would make any difference and voted against them. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Signage like this will be installed at three intersections on the North-South Road. Equipped with motion sensors, they will light up and flash when a pedestrian enters the crosswalk. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to have lighted crosswalk signs installed along North-South Road at Depot Street, Grove Street and Seavey streets as an "experiment" to see if they might increase public safety and if so, could be considered elsewhere.
In August of last year, Conway resident Eric Ray died after being hit by a car while trying to cross North-South Road at Depot Street.
For months, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey has been pushing for lighted signs at intersections along the road, which has no four-way stop signs, particularly at Grove Street as the neighborhood there is populated by a number of disabled/wheelchair bound residents.
There are also frequent car crashes at the Seavey Street intersection.
A set of two signs for each side of the crosswalk would cost about $3,080. The money is to come from American Rescue Act funds. The town received two allotments totaling $1,073,278 and at this point about half has been spent.
There are plain signs at the intersections now. The new signs will have lights around their perimeter that will flash when a sensor detects motion.
"We as a town owe them some safety," said Seavey, adding it's a "horrible road" to get out of.
Selectmen Steve Porter said he "had to agree with Mary" that something needs to be done with the crosswalks along the North-South Road.
"I think we need to light that up a little bit more for pedestrian safety for our residents, because they are the ones that rely on those intersections," said Porter, who made a motion to approve $10,000 to have flashing crosswalk signs installed at the Depot, Grove and Seavey Street intersections along the North-South Road.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau objected.
"I don't think that people are going to slow down, and I don't think the people that are crossing are going across any closer to a crosswalk than they crossed today, and ultimately it will be a waste of money," said Thibodeau.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the town is responsible for crosswalks on Route 16 even though the state owns Route 16. Attempts to install crosswalk signs on Route 16 have failed because they kept getting hit by vehicles.
Selectman John Colbath asked if the signs were effective, and DegliAngeli said that could be looked into.
Colbath said he saw everyone's point of view but could support Porter's motion.
"I'm willing to spend $10,000 for the three crosswalks on the North-South Road almost as an experiment to see if that is effective and we want to adopt it elsewhere," said Colbath.
The vote was 4-1 to add the signs, with Thibodeau in the minority.
