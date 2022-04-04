CONWAY — Brooke Barron, the 21-year-old gymnastics coach from Conway who was a passenger in a truck that crashed into Conway Public Library last Thursday has died of her injuries, authorities said.
At about 12:15 a.m. on March 31, police and fire-rescue responded to reports of a black 2015 Chevy Silverado crashing into the front pillars of the 121-year-old building. Both occupants were trapped and the airbags deployed.
The driver, Harold C. Hill Jr., 31, of Harrison, Maine, was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Barron was transported to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and transferred again to Maine Medical Center.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei released a statement Monday that said: “Unfortunately, we have received word that Brooke Barron succumbed to her injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday morning.
“The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and I would anticipate additional charges being brought forward against Harold Hill Jr.,” Mattei said, adding, “I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Brooke’s family and friends.”
According to her obituary, Barron died on Friday afternoon.
Tiffany Roberts, owner of Saco Valley Gymnastics Training Center in Center Conway, said Barron first came to the center as a 9-year-old gymnast and began coaching as a teen.
Roberts said Barron “had a way of making every kid that she coached feel like the most important kid in the universe,” said Roberts. “That’s probably why the loss is being felt so hard by so many kids.
“We want to make sure that our gym community knows they can reach out to us to help get connected to grief counselors,” said Roberts.
She said Barron would coach children as young as toddlers to high school seniors. Over the course of her career, Barron probably coached 300 young gymnasts, she said.
The daughter of Doug and Juli Barron now of Laconia, Brooke grew up in Tamworth and graduated from Kennett High in 2017. She earned a bachelor’s in business from Plymouth State University in 2021, and studied sales and marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.
In addition to being a coach, Barron was also Roberts’ trusted gym manager, and the two thought alike, according to Roberts.
“The most common text message we exchanged between each other was ‘same page,’ said Roberts.
Parents of the gymnastics students told the Sun that Barron made a big difference in their children’s lives.
Patricia McGrath said that Barron coached her two daughters.
“My daughter, Madeline McGrath, has been her teammate since the gym opened in 2010 and most recently, Brooke was also her coach. Brooke was not only her teammate and coach but a big sister to her,” said Patricia McGrath.
“My youngest daughter, Abigail, has grown into such a strong and confident athlete because of Brooke’s coaching. I will be forever grateful for all the love and support she gave both of my girls. This void will never be filled.”
Brittany Burke said Barron coached her daughter for years.
“Brooke was more than a coach, she became family, a sister to all gymnasts she taught,” said Burke.
“Gymnasts spent hours training with her each week, sometimes more hours a week then they see their own family members,“ Burke said.
Barron, she said, “taught so much more then just gymnastics to our community, many life skills these ladies will carry on with them for the rest of their lives.
“We are all extremely saddened by this loss and we will forever feel a missing piece to our gym family.”
Calling hours will be held at in Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith at 3 p.m. Thursday.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith on Saturday at 10 a.m.
According to her obituary, Brooke also is survived by a sister, Leanne Murphy. “Growing up in Tamworth, she loved her horses, chickens, geese, dogs, cats,” her obituary said, adding that Brooke also enjoyed snowmobiling and drag-racing events and even entered a few amateur races.
Kelley-Scott said the crash case would be referred to the Carroll County Attorney’s Office.
According to police and court records, Hill was due to appear in Nashua’s District Court on May 23 after state police last June clocked him going 94 mph in a 55-mph zone.
In February 2018, WGME reported that a 27-year-old man named Harold Hill was involved in an accident in Rochester in which the SUV he was driving collided with another vehicle. The SUV rolled and a woman was ejected from it. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Conway police ask that if anyone has information about last Thursday’s crash, they should call the department at (603) 356-5715.
