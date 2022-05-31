CONWAY — The man indicted on charges that he drove into the Conway Public Library at an unsafe speed and caused the death of his passenger wants to expedite his June 16 bail hearing because he says he's not getting the medical care he needs in jail.
Harold Hill Jr., 32, was originally charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash, in which he drove his pickup into the historic library building, damaging the facade.
The grand jury that indicted Hill added mansalughter to the charges of negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicate.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
Following his not guilty plea May 3, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered Hill held without bail as she said he was a danger to the public due to his driving record.
While he has a bail hearing set for June 16, according to a May 26 motion from his attorney, Joseph E. Welsh of Exeter, Hill wants a bail hearing sooner.
Prior to being ordered held May 3, Hill was receiving physical and occupational therapy at his mother's home in Conway from Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County for injuries he sustained in the March 31 crash. Welsh said Hill had 11 visits in the 23-day span from April 6-29.
"In the 23 days since his incarceration, the defendant has had one such appointment," said Welsh. "This is simply not adequate and can damage the defendant's ability to recover properly and fully from his injuries."
Welsh reminded Ignatius that at the May 3 hearing, Hill used a walker because his ability to walk has been "significantly impaired." Welsh added that the Carroll County House of Corrections tried to find appropriate providers for Hill but hadn't been successful. He asked that Hill be allowed out on GPS monitoring, curfew or house arrest with an exception for medical appointments.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett objected on May 26. He said the June 16 bail hearing is for the manslaughter charge. He added there is already a June 24 evidentiary bail hearing where all the charges could be addressed. He said Conway police officers and witnesses are to appear June 24.
"Rescheduling this hearing again would further victimize the decedent's family and community, leaving them in a state of uncertainty about when the next hearing is going to occur," said Tynes. "The state is requesting that the June 16 bail hearing be canceled and all the bail issues be brought during the evidentiary bail hearing already set for June 24."
On May 30, Welsh filed a response to Tynes stating that Hill has only had one physical therapy appointment since he was incarcerated. Welsh reiterates his request for Hill to be placed on house arrest with exceptions for medical appointments.
"There is nothing in the defendant's history to suggest he will not comply with such an order," said Welsh.
Ignatius is set to rule on Welsh's motion at some undetermined point.
