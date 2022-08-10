CONWAY — It took several rounds of voting, and finally rank-choice voting, but the vacancy left on the Conway School Board by the departure of Jessica Whitelaw was filled Monday night, and the winner of the eight-month post was none other than the former board chair, Joe Lentini.
Lentini, who served nine years on the board, including four as chair, was among three candidates who offered to serve after Whitelaw resigned.
The other two were Jerry Goodrich and Michaela Clement.
Last April, Cassie Capone topped the field in a race for two three-year seats with 708 votes, followed by incumbent Ryan Wallace, 707, and Lentini, 624. In the race for a two-year seat, Barbara Lyons defeated Goodrich, 644-455.
On Monday, the three candidates each got time to make their case.
Goodrich, 57, and wife Stacy settled here four years ago. They have a grown son and daughter. Goodrich worked for Cisco Systems for over 20 years and runs a sales team for General Data Tech. His wife is a Realtor.
He told the board he brings skill sets from “business, coaching, mentoring and parenting roles that I’ve had, including leadership and listening.
“The biggest thing that the school board needs is somebody who’s going to show up and be present. I’m able to do that,” he said.
On moving the sixth-graders to the middle school Goodrich said: “Based on the way I see things, it seems like it could make sense. I don’t have all the information.” On closing a school, he repeated that “I don’t have all the information.”
Lyons said she and Goodrich spent a great deal of election day campaigning next to each other.
“I just had a question for you,” she asked. “Who was ‘they?’ A couple of things came up while we were there. You said to me that you wanted to run for the three-year position, ‘but they told me to run for the two-year position.’ ... And then another voter came by and said, ‘Oh, are you the Republican? I’m so glad they called me last night, I wouldn’t have known. I’m here to vote for you.’ So I just would like to know, who is they?”
Goodrich replied “they” were “a lovely lady I call my wife” along with his father-in-law.
He added: “I’ll take as much direction from as many people as I possibly can. So without naming anybody, other than my wife, because that’s my principal director. That’s what I will stick with.”
Clement, 46, lives in Center Conway with husband, Doug, and their four children. She works as an educational technician at Fryeburg Academy and Doug drives a bus for the Jackson School District and is also a custodian at John H. Fuller Elementary School.
Clement said: “I’m passionate about what is best for our children — my children and your children, the community, all of those things. I have been very open to listening to other people’s opinions, open communication is important. I think I can bring a unique perspective. I have 15 years of parenting experience (and) five years of school experience.”
Clement said she has been vocal in saying that closing a school should go before the community for a vote. “Or at least have their feedback as an important part of the decision.”
Lentini, 70, lives in Conway with his wife, Ruth. They have two grown sons. Lentini works as a private mountain guide and is also a certified EMT.
“Why am I interested after nine years on the board and coming back to fill this position?” Lentini asked rhetorically.
“It goes back to something I’ve been saying all the way along, the single most important thing we do in this country, in my opinion, is education. Everything else is secondary if children are not well educated.”
He added: “I’ve been on just about every committee. I’m well-versed. I could walk in right now and be on any committee and function for the next six months.”
On moving the sixth grade, he said: “I’ve always felt that it made more sense to me that the sixth grade should be part of the middle school.”
On closing an elementary school: “Part of me says, purely for financial reasons, that makes sense. But part of me also says it’s a community decision because community schools are really important to a lot of people. And I would like to think outside of the box a little bit and think, what else can we do with unused space?”
When it came to appointing one of the three to the open eight-month seat, board chair Michelle Capozzoli suggested using the same process the board did last November: ranking candidates from first to third choice.
Board member Randy Davison then asked for candidates to be nominated, and Mosca nominated Lentini, saying, he was “the person that I think is going to just step in right away.”
Davison said he felt “the board lost credibility with (Lentini) as a leader. It seemed that the board went away from our overall goal of educating students that attend Conway schools to spending hours debating community members’ right to be heard.”
He added: “I believe the community has spoken” by not voting Lentini back onto the board last April. “For a chair of the board not to be re-elected, I think, states a lot,” he said.
Capone and Davison said board members got letters urging them not to appoint Lentini. But Mosca said more than half were from non-residents.
Capone said: “I cannot in good faith go against what the voters have asked for. It was beyond clear in this last election that the community did not feel aligned with Mr. Lentini anymore.”
After Mosca nominated Lentini, Capone nominated Goodrich.
Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca then voted for Lentini, while Capone, Davison and Wallace went with Goodrich. With the deadlocked vote, both nominations were void.
Wallace asked whether the superintendent could break the tie.
“That does not happen,” Davison said. “Politics would be totally in play.”
“I take offense to that,” Richard responded.
“Fine, we’re your bosses, you’re not ours,” Davison retorted.
Wallace then made a motion for a re-vote using ranked-choice voting. Mosca offered a second, and it passed 5-1 with Davison in the minority.
During the ranked-choice voting, Capone listed Goodrich first, Clement second and Lentini third; Capozzoli put Lentini first, followed by Clement and Goodrich; Davison chose Goodrich first, Clement second and Lentini third; Lyons ranked Lentini first, followed by Clement and Goodrich; Mosca voted for Lentini followed by Clement and Goodrich; and Wallace chose Goodrich, Lentini and Clement, in that order.
Wallace’s ranking of Lentini second decided the vote in the former school board member’s favor.
But former school board member and past selectman Mike DiGregorio questioned the legality of the vote during public comments.
“I don’t believe that’s going to be a legally recorded vote because you didn’t go over the 50 percent threshold,” he said, adding, “As far as procedure goes, I think what you did was wrong. And I don’t think it would hold up in court, although I doubt anybody would actually challenge it in court.”
Richard said Tuesday he reached out to legal counsel Rob Upton for a ruling on the vote. On Wednesday, he said the board will be asked on Aug. 22 “to affirm the process” used to come up with its final vote.
“We’ve used this process before, and no one objected to it,” he said. “The board voted for this process again on Monday night. (Upton) recommends we affirm this process at the next board meeting.”
