CONWAY — It took several rounds of voting, and finally rank-choice voting, but the vacancy left on the Conway School Board by the departure of Jessica Whitelaw was filled Monday night, and the winner of the eight-month post was none other than the former board chair, Joe Lentini.

Lentini, who served nine years on the board, including four as chair, was among three candidates who offered to serve after Whitelaw resigned.

