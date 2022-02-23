CONWAY — On the opening day of the filing period for school and town office, Joe Lentini did something Wednesday that four months ago he never thought he'd be doing: He signed up for a fourth three-year term on the Conway School Board.
“I hadn’t planned on running again, but with all of the animosity and nastiness we’ve seen in the past year, I felt I needed to run again to try to provide some stability,” Lentini said.
“We’ve come so far from when I first came on the board. We developed a strategic plan and that has been a guide for us.”
There wasn’t a ton of activity at Louise Inkell’s town clerk window, but she credited the unseasonably warm weather on six people signing up on Day One.
However, there is a race for school board. While Lentini filed for one of the two three-year terms on the school board, Jerry Goodrich and Barbara Lyons both signed up for the two-year seat on the board.
Lyons, 51, was appointed to the school board in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke's term after Burke moved out of town.
Goodrich, 57, who lives in North Conway and is a former Marine, believes in community service. He has worked the last two town elections.
“My desire to help out is always why I do anything, to watching voters come in or coaching kids (in youth sports),” he said by phone Wednesday.
“The school board happens to be one the things that opened up. There’s a lot of focus (on schools) and a need (for people to run for the board),” Goodrich said.
A day after saying he was undecided, Selectman Carl Thibodeau decided to throw his hat in the ring after all for a fourth three-year term.
Former planning board member Ray Shakir also signed up for one of two three-year seats on the planning board.
And incumbent Jean Simon filed for the two-year term as a checklist supervisor.
The filing period runs until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
Lentini, who has served nine years on the board, including the past five as chairman, said the COVID-19 pandemic presented a number of challenges for students, staff and parents.
He has come under fire from some for upholding a mask mandate within school buildings, including at school board meetings when the Omicron variant was raging in the late fall.
“The goal the whole time has been to keep students in school and safe,” he said. “I think we all can recognize the value of face-to-face learning.”
He added: “With the animosity I’ve seen, that has to affect children. I decided that I need to stay there for one more term to make sure there is continuity.”
Lentini believes Conway has a strong board.
“I’ve been proud of what we as a group have done together,” he said. “We’re not always on the same page on the school board, but we are all moving in the same direction, and that matters.
"When I first came on the board, our teacher starting pay was in the bottom 10 percent in the state. Now, we’re in the middle, and that allows us to attract people," Lentini said.
He added: “At a recent SAU 9 meeting, a member of the Albany School Board said the goal of high school is to prepare everyone to attend a four-year college. That’s not true. For those who want to go to college, we have to provide support for them, but for those who have other goals, we have to provide the support so they can attain those goals.”
The deliberative portion of school and town meetings will be held next month. School meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Town meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Voting for officers and the town and school warrants will take place on April 12 at the town garage in Center Conway.
