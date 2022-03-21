CONCORD — At least one House member has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending all three long session days in Representatives Hall last week, according an email sent to some members who sat within a 6- to 7-foot radius of the infected member.
The email was sent last Saturday morning at 10 a.m. by Aaron Goulette, chief of staff of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), who is also a physician, said sending the notice only to members who sat near the infected House member was inadequate. “Since we know aerosol spread of COVID occurs over longer distances in indoor spaces, especially when people are confined for such long hours over multiple days, I believe the 6-7-foot radius for notifications is inadequate,” he said.
“Basically everyone in the room is at risk, and likely many brought COVID back to their communities,” Marsh said. “I still recommend continuous wearing of a well-fitting N95 mask for personal protection.”
Goulette told InDepthNH that all legislators seated in the vicinity of the affected legislator in Representatives Hall have been notified. The legislator also provided names of individuals he or she had close contact with outside of Representatives Hall who have also been notified, he said.
“The affected legislator had a household member who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. The legislator did not use the self-test kit provided by the General Court prior to attendance,” Goulette said.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been low in recent weeks as were case numbers, although the state has said that number will no longer be accurate because people testing at home may or may not report to the state.
The number of deaths has declined, but from March 11-18, the state still reported 20 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were long sessions held in Representatives Hall in the State House, and the House only recently began meeting there again. The session day March 10 was the first time in Representatives Hall since the pandemic began because it was considered close quarters giving the 400 members no room to socially distance. Before that, the House met outside, in a parking lot, in a sports arena and hotel center.
Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) and Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman didn’t return requests for comment.
Goulette said the House member who isn’t identified sat in the general area of Division 4 in Representatives Hall and tested positive by antigen self-test last Friday, March 18.
“The member was present for session all three days (3/15-3/17),” Goulette said in the email Saturday.
Goulette shared these recommendations: “Wear a well-fitting face mask around other people for 10 days, especially in indoor settings. If symptoms develop, stay home and get tested for COVID-19. Get tested for COVID-19 on day 5, even if you don’t have symptoms.”
The House and the state DHHS have refused to identify lawmakers or staffers who have become infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic or provide numbers of those infected.
The only way the public usually finds out is if the lawmaker makes a public statement or mentions it on social media.
Rep. David Meuse (D-Portsmouth) said over half of those attending the mask-optional legislative sessions go mask-less “despite the fact that people are still dying and being hospitalized.”
“Meanwhile, we’re packed into Reps Hall elbow-to-elbow like sardines sharing the same space on session days for 9-13 hours. This is reckless considering COVID is spread by airborne droplets released by quiet breathing, speaking, and coughing — not to mention 350+ legislators shouting themselves silly during voice votes,” Meuse said.
House members are still awaiting a ruling in a federal lawsuit filed by a number of medically at-risk Democrats, including former Minority Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, last year to allow remote participation citing the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Cushing died March 7 at his home in Hampton at the age of 69. His obituary in The New York Times said according to his wife, Kristie Conrad, the cause of death was prostate cancer with complications from COVID.
The U.S. District Court judge sided with Speaker Packard, but that decision was overturned by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. A rehearing was requested by Packard, was granted and held, but a decision has yet to be released.
