CONWAY — A resident who owns multiple properties in town told selectmen Tuesday he’s trying to organize short-term rentals to help homeless veterans and other people in crisis, but the town has declined to work with him citing ongoing litigation with another STR owner.
Selectmen seemed warm to the idea Tuesday. But Town Manager Tom Holmes on Wednesday said the town can’t help because it’s in court against short-term rental owners.
STR owner Chris Cronin of Conway, approached the selectmen during the public input section of Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting. Cronin says he has several properties in town that he rents long- and short-term. With him was Kerri Grout, president of the American Legion Post 46 Auxiliary Unit.
Cronin explained that on the evening of Feb. 27, he got a message from Post 46 stating that a homeless veteran needed a place to stay for two days and he immediately accepted the reservation for his cottage on West Side Road. The veteran arrived two hours later.
“This immediately triggered an idea; obviously, there’s housing crisis, we don’t have places for people to stay,” said Cronin. “With so many short-term rentals in the area and such a housing crisis, how do we link those two together?”
He has discussed this idea with other STR owners, which spawned other ideas like using STRs to assist domestic violence victims and those displaced by disasters like fires or floods.
“There’s a number of people, owners, that are willing to discount significantly, in some cases, like myself, down to nothing,” said Cronin. “I let this gentleman stay at my property for free, just to help the cause.”
STRs are a controversial subject in Conway. Last year, the town sued a short-term-rental owner, Scott Kudrick, claiming that zoning prohibited non-owner-occupied short-term rentals, but Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick. Now the town is appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Reached Wednesday afternoon, Holmes said the town couldn’t work with Cronin at least until the litigation is over. He sent the Sun a note that was forwarded to Cronin.
“In regards to the proposal made to the town last night at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting, we must decline for the time being until litigation regarding the use of short-term rentals in residential zones has been completely adjudicated,” Holmes wrote to Cronin.
Cronin said he was “frustrated” and only wanted to help.
He said time is of the essence because it’s “mud season” and STR owners are more apt to have vacancies now than at other times in the year.
Airbnb also has a program to help house Ukrainian refugees.
“Airbnb.org is funding short-term housing for up to 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine,” states its website. “We support our refugee guests regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity or how they identify. You can help by offering temporary stays for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org, or donating to fund stays.”
At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, selectmen Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter both said Cronin’s proposal was a “wonderful idea” and recommended Cronin speak to General Assistance Officer BJ Parker, who was standing in the doorway.
“This just shows how generous this community can be when given the opportunity,” said Porter.
At the meeting, Cronin said he wasn’t there to create “drama” but instead hoped by appearing at the meeting, he could make connections to take his idea to “the next level.”
“I want to find a way to come up with a structured program,” Cronin said, adding his program would link people in dire straits to STR owners willing to help. “Maybe they’re (STR owners) willing to take 50 to 60 bucks a night for one of their homes, because it’s last-minute that night, maybe they’re willing to donate it. Maybe we set up some sort of fundraising program where there’s a fund available for these emergency situations,” he said.
He said this solution might work better than using hotels because with hotels there are hoops the town has to jump through to get approvals.
Thibodeau on Wednesday said the issue could be brought up again at next week’s selectmen’s meeting.
Cronin said after his veteran guest left his home, the man went off to stay at a property owned by Kudrick. Other property owners also offered their rentals.
“Nobody wanted a penny,” said Cronin.
For housing assistance, call 211 or the town in which you became homeless.
(1) comment
I as well put up a local woman with a 13 year old boy in the Conway school system for 3 months . She was doing cleaning work and when the pandemic hit it affected her income. She called me out of the blue and I had her in my unit that evening. I also brought food and gave the young man a bike . We submitted emergency Covid rental funds to the town which was denied. The town suggested she stay in a homeless shelter in Manchester nh . End of story. If the town can’t support their own people on real need , then who do they support? I know Chris he’s a great guy and it doesn’t surprise me at all he wants to give back to us service veterans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.