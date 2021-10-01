By RACHEL DAMON ANDREWS, special to The Conway Daily Sun
FRYEBURG, Maine — During fair week, the building houses antique wagons and stage coaches from the vast collection belonging to Sutton “Sut” and Margaret Marshall of Conway.
Sut is a very serious collector. He is effusive in thanking his wife, Margaret, for putting up with his addiction to collecting antique carriages, stage coaches and wagons.
Twenty years ago, Dr. Eugene Hussey (1920-2006), local veterinarian, Fryeburg Fair trustee and owner of draft horses, asked Marshall that if the fair built a special barn, he might consider displaying his and Margaret’s collection.
Marshall enthusiastically agreed, made a handshake deal, and in 2004, Hussey called back to say, “Your building is ready.”
The Marshalls are joined in their devotion to these early transportation vehicles by expert historian and writer Ken Wheeling of Monkton, Vt. Wheeling is a former director at The Shelburne Museum.
The Marshalls and Wheeling are great friends and colleagues. Sut refers to Wheeling as “The Professor.” Besides greeting fairgoers and educating them on the wagons being shown during fair week, Wheeling has been commentating the draft horse shows for over 35 years.
Over the past 17 years, the Horse Drawn Wagons building annually displays a wide variety of wagons and stage coaches that is beyond exceptional. The Marshalls and Wheeling are often on hand to share their enthusiasm and expertise.
The big news this year is that Fryeburg Fair is now the proud owner of a very important historical stagecoach — No. 605, the very last one built by the Abbot-Downing Co. of Concord. The coach was donated to Fryeburg Fair by the Jordan Smith Family of Sonoma, Calif.
Origins of the wagon trace back to its custom-building for Chester W. Chapin Jr., his wife, Emelia, and daughters Julia and Pauline, as evidenced by a printed order dated June 25, 1902.
The Chapins lived in Manhattan. Chapin was a financier and businessman. He was a major investor and owner of railroads and steamship lines. He was one of four children of Chester W. Chapin Sr. of Springfield, Mass., who was a stagecoach driver.
For reasons unknown to historians, specifically Ken Wheeling, who has written about the 605, Chester W. Chapin Jr. canceled his order for this stagecoach. It is surmised that after a trip to Europe he decided to go with a gas-powered vehicle instead.
The coach remained at the Abbot-Downing Co. until 1934. Its running gear had been removed and likely sold separately. Edgar Simpson of Sacramento, Calif., wanted to buy the coach but also wanted it whole with running gear.
The story goes that retired employees returned to the Abbot-Downing Co. and built the running gear for it. So the No. 605 literally was the last stagecoach built at Abbot-Downing. The coach was shipped to Sacramento.
At this date, the stagecoach had not been driven yet. Edgar Simpson sold No. 605 to his son, Meade Simpson, who in turn sold it to Jordan Smith in 1999. Wheeling and Sut Marshall were known to the Smith family.
After receiving information about the fair and its history from the two, the Smiths determined Fryeburg was the place the No. 605 should be.
Marshall hired a truck to drive to California to pick it up, and it was delivered to the Horse Drawn Wagon Barn two weeks ago.
Fryeburg Fair is very grateful to the Jordan Smith Family for their donation of this important historical stagecoach to be shared with fairgoers.
