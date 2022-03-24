CONWAY — In an effort to let the people of war-ravaged Ukraine know that the world, and especially New Hampshire, cares, a family from Hampton Falls is making a giant card that will be coming to Conway Town Hall for a day during the week of April 4 for people to sign.
“We know that we all want to do something about the tragedies that are taking place in Ukraine,” Jim Conant told the Sun via phone Wednesday.
“The images of this war are haunting and it’s easy to feel helpless. There are several ways to show support to the people of Ukraine, and one way our family will be showing our support is by making a giant card, and giving our fellow Granite Staters the opportunity to sign it,” said Conant.
Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously OK’d the request by the Conants to bring the card to Conway. Town Manager Tom Holmes said he and Executive Assistant Krista Day are working with the Conants to confirm the day of the visit.
Conant told the Sun they are working with printers on the card and that it should be ready soon.
“We have not set an exact date but are happy to have gotten word that selectmen have OK’d our visit,” said Conant, whose family created a similar card for the people of Newtown, Conn., after the tragic shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. In all, they got 2,000 signatures on their Sandy Hook card.
Then-New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch signed the Sandy Hook card, as did Sens. Kelly Ayotte and Jeanne Shaheen. Conant has again invited now Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s congressional delegation to add their messages.
Asked for his motivation, Conant said after an automobile accident left his wife, Anita, paralyzed in 2005, his family was overwhelmed by the outpourings of support they received from their community.
“After that,” he shared, “we knew from then on whenever we could do something to help, to pay it forward, we would.”
Family members involved in the effort are Jim, 66, Anita, 65, son Sean, 39, and his fiance, Logan Ferguson. Sean designed the card.
The Conants are working with Speed Pro of Portsmouth on the printing, as they did on the first card.
Asked why they chose Conway, Conant said they are frequent longtime visitors to Mount Washington Valley, having skied at local areas as well as visiting such attractions as the Mt. Washington Cog Railway.
Since they did not visit Conway with the 2012 card, Conant said his family thought it would be great to bring their Ukraine card here.
They are also planning to bring it to the Mall of New Hampshire and the Fox Run Mall in Newington and are also working with Portsmouth and Keene, as well as with the University of New Hampshire and Keene State College for possible stops.
After the card is signed, the Conants hope to get it to an ambassador and then to Ukraine.
For more information, follow New Hampshire Card for Ukraine on Facebook and consult the Conway Daily Sun or Conway Town Hall.
