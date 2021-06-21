hristian Academy announced last Friday it is closing its Early Learning Center next month due to lack of staffing.
Ordinarily, the Early Learning Center would operate year-round. However, it’s shutting down July 16 unless the academy finds some more staff.
The following note was sent to parents from the school’s board and also posted to the school’s website:
“The board sincerely regrets to announce that despite our efforts, we have not been able to hire the qualified staff to allow us to continue to provide a quality child-care program for your children.
“We are actively seeking the Lord’s provision and are pursuing every avenue available to recruit teachers that we need, but you need to begin to make other arrangements for your children.
“To say that we regret this situation is an understatement. We hope that you will join us in acknowledging the extraordinary efforts of our ELC staff (Kristi, Carri, Brianna, Emily, Laurie, Michelle, Jill and Lisa) during this difficult time when the shortage of co-laborers has resulted in additional strain and responsibility.
“We continue our search, so please spread the word of our need for teachers.”
The school’s board for the 2020-21 school year consists of David Baker of East Wakefield, chairman Jon Beam of East Wakefield, James Colcord of Wolfeboro, Dan Helgerson of Wolfeboro and Cindy Hyatt of Ossipee.
At full enrollment, the ELC program would have 35 children, including 16 pre-schoolers, 11 toddlers and eight infants, but they currently have about 20 now, said Hyatt, who is filling in as the ELC’s director.
Asked what happened to the former staff, she said one employee retired and a couple of other teachers moved on to other day cares. Lack of staff is what motivated them to move on. “When you don’t have enough qualified staff, that means everybody has to work harder and longer hours,” said Hyatt.
Beam told the Sun they have never had this problem with staffing before. The academy was founded in 1985 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Beam said there are several reasons for the shortage: “1) A statewide shortage of child-care workers with the required Early Childhood Education credits and experience. 2) We have an additional “spiritual” qualification, that we require each worker to be a practicing Christian who agrees and lives out our Statement of Faith.”
Beam said they are looking to hire a center director/lead teacher and two associate teachers and may need “a few more” teaching assistants.
The academy’s website describes the positions this way:
• The ELC Lead Teacher has responsibility for planning and implementing all programs for individual student care, activity, and instruction throughout the day. This includes creating a safe and enriching environment, providing developmentally appropriate activities, and facilitating effective communication between and among parents and program administration.
• The ELC Associate Teacher has responsibility for planning and implementing all programs for individual student care, activity, and instruction throughout the day for assigned children. This includes creating a safe and enriching environment, providing developmentally appropriate activities, and facilitating effective communication between and among parents and program administration.
• The ELC Child Care Assistant supports the assigned teacher in meeting the personal care, developmental, social, and emotional needs of the children assigned to his/her care. All duties/responsibilities are under the direction of the assigned teacher.
The director position pays $17 per hour and the teaching positions pay between $12-$15 per hour.
The early learning center teaches children from eight weeks to five years olds. They are divided into three classes, infants, toddlers and pre-schoolers. The school continues from Kindergarten to eighth grade and includes a youth choir and robotics program.
Parent Courtney Weymouth of Wakefield said her 2-year-old son Daniel has enjoyed the early learning center since he was an infant.
“They did a fantastic job with my son,” said Weymouth. “Our plan was to stay there long-term.
Weymouth said Daniel’s last day was last Friday. Right now, he’s going to a non-Christian preschool that’s 40 minutes away. She said Cornerstone Christian was about 15 minutes from their home.
The tuition rates are published on the academy’s website. They depend on the age of the child, how many days per week the child is in class if the child is in full or half day pre-school.
Tuition for an infant five days per week is $215 a week, $914 per month or $10,965 per year. For toddlers, the five-day rates are $205 per week, $871 per month or $10,455 per year. Full-day pre-school five days per week is $200 per week, $850 per month or $10,200 per year. Half-day preschool is five days per week is $132 per week, $528 per month and $5,280 per year.
“Families are billed monthly,” said Beam. “Families will be reimbursed for any service time not rendered.”
Beam also provided some of the qualifications for the positions.
• ELC director: At least 60 college credits, at least 24 in early childhood development or elementary education or an elementary education degree
• Lead teacher: At least 18 credits in early childhood development or elementary education
• Associate teacher: At least nine credits in early childhood development or elementary education
• Teaching assistant: Age 16 or above
