CONWAY — After prevailing against short-term rental owners in Carroll County Superior Court, the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct is now waiting on an appeal process that may include a win in the New Hampshire Supreme Court before it can start enforcing regulations against such rentals.
In April 2018, Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., sued the precinct over their STR regulations that require the owner be on site.
The couple bought two homes in the precinct in order to rent them out short-term. The KLP then enforced a longtime ordinance that said rentals have to be owner-occupied.
The Andrewses sued in Carroll County Superior Court, where Judge Amy Ignatius ruled against all their various arguments in a Sept. 14 order. The Andrewses then filed a motion for reconsideration.
Following that, the KLP lawyers filed an objection to the motion, saying the plaintiffs’ arguments were redundant and that Ignatius had already thoroughly considered the case.
On Tuesday, KLP commissioners chair Lynn Lyman, and fellow members Sarah Sullivan-Mallett and Joe DiFiore held a meeting at the North Conway Community Center that was also available on Zoom.
Resident David Van Note asked for an update on the court case.
Lyman said once Ignatius rules on the motion to reconsider, a 30-day window opens for an appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Sun asked if that means there would be no enforcement until the court case is extinguished and was told that is the case.
“They will be doing short-term rentals in the Kearsarge precinct,” said Lyman. “But we’re waiting to find out if they want to have an appeal and go to the Supreme Court.”
Treasurer Peter Donohoe said motions to reconsider are “standard” procedure. He said it’s a “big question” if the Andrewses will end up appealing to the Supreme Court if the motion for reconsideration fails.
“We wish it was more cut and dry,” said Donohoe of the court process.
Board of adjustment member Ray Porter, who chimed in from Zoom, asked how long Ignatius could take to deal with the motion to reconsider.
“I don’t know what you could possibly reconsider, after her 44-page decision, which was very clear,” said Porter.
“And the answer in that decision was ‘no’ to every motion, every allegation they made, every motion was denied. So I don’t understand why this goes on and why our lawyers are not challenging this more on an efficient basis,” he said,
The Andrewses were represented by John Cronin of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky PC of Manchester. The KLP zoning board was represented by Demetrio Aspiras III of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester.
KLP commissioners, who are intervenors, were represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine.
Residents and KLP officials also discussed the lawsuit that STR owner Richard Park filed against the KLP in February, which said that since the precinct never created a planning board, any zoning that has existed for decades is not valid and therefore KLP’s zoning is unenforceable.
But Lyman, in response to a question from Van Note, said the KLP attorneys disagree and believe the zoning rules passed before 2017 remain valid.
The Park case has a hearing in Carroll County Superior Court on Nov. 24.
KLP voters in July voted to create a planning board. The members were appointed last week at a special meeting.
The members are Wayne Beyer, Adel Hollum, Peter Crane, Martha Mawhorr and Lyman.
The planning board will have its first meeting in the third week of November, said Lyman, adding that Malia will be there.
The commissioners explained that the planning board would be responsible for reviewing the master plan and crafting zoning changes that KLP residents would ultimately vote on at the annual meeting.
Resident Terry McAdams over Zoom asked if KLP had a definition of short-term rentals.
The KLP ordinance reads: “All residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner occupied and operated.”
Lyman said the KLP was going to have a vote about that but because they didn’t have a planning board they didn’t have residents vote on that issue.
Some meeting attendees like Crane said the ordinance as written doesn’t allow non-owner-occupied rentals regardless of length of stay.
Lyman said there’s still “confusion” on that point and she thinks the KLP would use Conway’s 31-day definition on the Conway side of the precinct.
The precinct also encompasses some properties in eastern Bartlett.
Josh Brustin pointed out there’s no definition of “transient or permanent guest.”
“As it stands, it’s ambiguous,” said Brusitn.
Lyman replied, “The attorneys don’t believe so.”
