CONWAY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Kennett High dance team and chorus, who have not been on the stage in more than a year.
The Eagles are thrilled to perform in the eighth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show this weekend.
Performances are today at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High.
The last show Kennett students performed was in February of 2020.
“After a year of remote learning and virtual performances, the ensembles are glad to be back on the stage together,” said Director Holly Fougere.
The Kennett High School Dance Team will kick off the show with its Rockette-styled routine to Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”
Members of the varsity dance team who will perform are Kaia Chakravadhanula, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Chenoa Ciro Jaramillo, Naomi Plummer, Ava Smith and Lillian Stowe.
Junior varsity dance team members who will take the stage are Gianna Ansaldi, Poppy Armeni, Ice Coombs, Linnette Day, Maya Decilla, Elizabeth Graham, Hannah King, Dani Sewell, Isabella Sidoti and Caroline Yahna
Other dance team performances include “Hot Chocolate” from the “Polar Express” and a fun country dance to “Santa Claus is coming on a Boogie Woogie Choo-Choo Train.”
The Kennett Chorus and Chamber Choir will also perform, serenading the audience with such holiday favorites as “My Favorite Things,” “Holiday Road of Carols,” “Like It’s Christmas” and “Once Upon a December.”
Chorus members Sophia Abati, Ashley Edwards, Yvonne Field, Jalynn Jackson, Kylee Knapp, Isabella Lawson, William McCarthy, Jasmine Morrison, Alesse Noung, Brodie Snell, Traevon Spurlock, Danielle Stewart and Jenavieve Hall will all be performing.
“The holiday show was designed to entertain audiences of all ages and includes a variety of music and dance styles for all to enjoy,” said Fougere, who oversees the dance teams and the choral ensembles at Kennett High.
The dance team has won numerous regional and national titles and has performed for the Boston Celtics and at Disney World, while the chamber choir has won several gold medals and Adjudicator’s awards at music festivals and has performed in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, as well as in Montreal.
“The ensembles are looking forward to performances in the community throughout the year,” Fougere said.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children (it’s free for those aged 3 and younger).
“We will have limited seating capacity at each show due to COVID-19 guidelines,” Fougere said. Tickets can be purchased online at (tinyurl.com/5a9h5jba). Tickets will also be available at the door until capacity is met. Masks are required.
Proceeds from the show will help cover the costs of upcoming competitions and the senior scholarships.
