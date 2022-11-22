Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (seen in November 2021) said the governor and council on Tuesday set aside $33 million for Emergency Rental Assistance, a program that was due to sunset in December. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Conway's General Assistance Officer BJ Parker makes a point about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program ending during the selectmen's meeting of Nov. 15. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
CONWAY — People who have been relying on New Hampshire Rental Assistance can count their blessings this Thanksgiving after the governor and Executive Council on Tuesday approved funds to keep the program going into the spring. The news comes after enrollees were warned the program was to end in December.
Earlier this month, state and federal officials blamed each other for what was essentially the end of New Hampshire’s emergency rental assistance. Federal funding for the program had been set to run out Dec. 29.
On Tuesday, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) announced that the execuitve council had approved about $33 million aimed at keeping the rental assistance program going through the cold season.
“Help is on the way,” he said in a text message. “There will be no break in service (for those eligible).”
Kenney said there are enough funds to support individuals seeking rental assistance through April 2023 and there is enough to support families through June.
The money apparently comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The emergency rental assistance program has been in place since March 2021.
It was administered through a partnership with the state via the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, NH Housing and the state’s five Community Action Partnership agencies. Conway is served by Tri-County CAP, based in Berlin.
At the end of October, Conway General Assistance Officer BJ Parker told the Sun she expected a deluge of calls because of the situation. Those calls started pouring in last week.
At the selectmen’s meeting on Nov. 15, Conway Town Manager John Eastman and Parker briefed the selectmen as part of preliminary budget talks for 2023. Eastman said $30,000 was budgeted for general assistance but only $750 has been spent in 2022 because Parker has been able to refer clients to state and federal aid programs.
Eastman added with the rental assistance program ending, participants are being referred to their local welfare office. Eastman said in his draft 2023 budget, he kept the $30,000 number only because he wasn’t sure what to set the number to.
“BJ is expressing a concern, and it’s a real concern that that $30,000 in 2023 could literally evaporate in three months with the ending of ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program),” said Eastman, adding that many hotels don’t take town welfare money to house the needy and if they do it’s at a premium. Her phone’s ringing off the hook.”
Later in the meeting, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she expects the cost will exceed $50,000. “We are going to get hit,” she said.
Parker said last week: “Letters went out today to those that were housed in motels, letting them know they needed to call local welfare because there was no more funding as of the end of the year and for some ... immediately.” Parker added that in Manchester something like 100 people are being housed in motels for $100 per night.
At the Nov. 15 selectmen’s meeting, Parker said hotels in Conway are more expensive than those in Manchester and she estimates 43 households would be affected in Conway.
“There’s no place for them to go,” said Parker. “Shelters (around the state) are going to be filled; we don’t have a shelter in Carroll County.”
She encouraged selectmen to think about how they could manage the number of people who seeking assistance.
Eastman suggested the board set aside some American Rescue Plan Act funding for this purpose. Selectmen made no decisions.
Now, hopefully, it’s a moot discussion as the state has stepped in to avert a homeless crisis as the North Country’s bitter winter weather begins to move in.
