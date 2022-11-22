CONWAY — People who have been relying on New Hampshire Rental Assistance can count their blessings this Thanksgiving after the governor and Executive Council on Tuesday approved funds to keep the program going into the spring. The news comes after enrollees were warned the program was to end in December.

Earlier this month, state and federal officials blamed each other for what was essentially the end of New Hampshire’s emergency rental assistance. Federal funding for the program had been set to run out Dec. 29.

