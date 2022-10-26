CONWAY — District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) is being challenged by Dana Hilliard, the Democratic mayor of Somersworth.
The five-member executive council approves The Executive Council approves the spending of a major portion of the approximately $5.2 billion appropriated annually by the Legislature. It also approves state contracts over $10,000, confirms judges and votes on other things, such as the Ten Year Highway Plan.
“My priorities really have been really taking care of people’s problems, trying to solve them, and then try to move forward,” said Kenney during an editorial board interview at the Sun on Oct. 21. “I’m a problem solver. I think a good example of that is the Rec Path.”
Kenney said when he was out of office from 2019-21 (after being defeated by Democrat Michael Cryans), the North Conway Rec Path was “dead in the water” until he got back into office. Now it’s under construction.
“DOT had been asleep at the wheel at the time, and they didn’t make that a priority. So I had a series of three or four meetings both here and in Concordd ... I said, ‘This is the Mount Washington Valley, this rec path is going to be incredible for the recreational economy.’”
Kenney said he cleared red tape related to the defunct bypass corridor and helped secure $1.2 million in federal money. “I feel very proud of jumpstarting that,” he said.
Abortion has been a hot button topic in the Granite State after four executive councilors, including Kenney, rejected contracts with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England for Family Planning Services.
Kenney opposes the contract because he said Planned Parenthood provides abortions.
“I’m a pro-life Ronald Reagan conservative, I always have been,” said Kenney. “Blame that on my mother. That’s how I was brought up.”
As governor of California, in 1967 Reagan actually signed into law the Therapeutic Abortion Act, making California only the third state to adopt such legislation. However, later as president he changed his views, writing an essay in 1983 that he wanted to see Roe vs. Wade overturned.
Kenney said even though the state contract money wouldn’t go toward providing abortions, he felt it would be illegal to approve the Planned Parenthood contracts due to a law known as HB 2 that says family planning organizations that perform abortions are ineligible for state funding.
He added that Planned Parenthood’s abortion provider shares the same administration and phone system as the rest of the organization.
For him to support Planned Parenthood, the abortion services would have to be spun off into a totally different organization.
“I don’t want to be a part of clinics that provide abortions,” said Kenney, though he added that he supported contracts with other women’s health-care providers.
Kenney said another priority is supporting mental health. He voted to put $23 million toward purchase Hampstead Hospital, which will provide adult and youth psychiatric programs.
He said his greatest joy is helping people on a personal level. He gave the example of a disabled woman in danger of being institutionalized in Massachusetts but he said he worked out a deal to allow her to return home to Whitefield with appropriate medical services and funding. She has been there for six years, he said.
In another instance, he helped a family that was building a house in Andover that was too close to a brook. Kenney said he found that the issue was based on a misunderstanding and construction was allowed to resume.
The Sun also asked Kenney about how redistricting affects his chances. The current district runs down from Pittsburg, and west to Claremont and east to Milton. But a large swath of the western side has been given to District 2 and the eastern flank now continues south to Durham, which is decidedly more liberal.
“I don’t like it at all,” said Kenney, adding that he loses most of Grafton County, where he has become familiar with the communities.
“I would expect the close race” between himself and Hilliard, Kenney said.“I would expect that whoever works the hardest will be successful. In my case, I know that I’ve given them my all, I spent a lot of time doing this job. And I’ve been very effective in doing this job. I have no regrets. And if people want me to continue to serve, I’ll be glad to do that.”
