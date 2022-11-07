CONWAY — Kennett High recently inducted 23 new members into the Kennett Keys Chapter of the National Honor Society in the Loynd Auditorium in a well-attended ceremony.
NHS Adviser Leslie Jones, a counselor at KHS, said the ceremony held Oct.27 went well and was pleased to see the Eagles recognized for their accomplishments.
Jones said Thursday’s ceremony saw the induction of current members, along with new junior and senior students.
“To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.25. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character,” Jones said.
Current members from the Class of 2023 are Bryn Fayle (president of the Kennett chapter of NHS), Leah Alkalay (treasurer), Laure Violette, (secretary), Marissa Caputo (historian and social media chair), Jocelyn Anzaldi, Willem Badger, Sean Carrier, Kaia Chakravadhanula, McKayla Dockham, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Sophia Odell, Rosalie Sherlock, Julia Silvia and Kyle Stearns.
New inductees from the Class of 2023 are Shannon Abrams, Noah Keefe and Meghan Marcotte.
New inductees from the Class of 2024 are Maisie Brown, Molly DellaValla, Emerson Duval, Ava Gaudette, Allie Hussey, Stella Keeler, Kendall Krieger, Lillian Metz, Sophie Saunders, Catherine Shackford, Kendyl Shackford, Samantha Sidoti, Lilla Synnott, Danica Trinh, Autumn Verran, Abigail Virgin, Rylie Walker, Ruby Weeman, Shwe Win and Ivy Zipf.
Serving on the faculty council with Jones are Chris Bailey from the social studies department; Jason Cicero, math department; Mary Ann Abrams, science department; Jessica Tilton, English department; and Susan Dirubbo, world language department.
The evening kicked off with a salute to the flag led by Kyle Stearns followed by President Bryn Fayle welcoming family members. Faye also spoke about the purpose of NHS.
National Honor Society (established in 1921) and National Junior Honor Society (created in 1929) are the nation's premier organizations that recognize outstanding high school and middle-level students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character (and citizenship for the junior society).
An estimated 1 million or more students participate in National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society activities, with chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, many U.S. territories and Canada.
There was a candle ceremony with Marissa Caputo lighting the candle for scholarship, followed by Leah Alkalay lighting one for service; Lauren Violette lit a candle for leadership; and Willem Badger lit the final one for character.
Jones and Tilton then induced the members, who followed Fayle in the Nation Honor Society oath of membership.
Once students meet the GPA requirement and are deemed eligible at the end of their sophomore and junior years, they receive a fairly substantial selection package that must be completed to meet the three other pillars (character, service and leadership). Whoever the potential inductee does community service for must sign off on that requirement. Each of the students is asked to have seven people write a letter of recommendation on his or her character and leadership. Four of those letters have to come from current members of the Kennett High faculty while the three others can be from coaches or members of the community. The potential inductees also have to write an essay.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the principal.
Each year the Kennett National Honor Society performs a community service project. In the past, students collected boxes of hair clippings that were sent to California to the Matter of Trust, an organization that uses the hair to make mats to clean up oil spills worldwide. The Eagles plan to again sell their now-famous chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day and do a gift basket raffle.
