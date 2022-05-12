CONWAY — It was the evening of Saturday, March 14, 2020, and the Kennett High Drumline had taken the stage for its second of four planned performances in their annual show in the Loynd Auditorium.
The Eagles were putting on a show to remember, but it turned out to be for all the wrong reasons — COVID-19.
Band director Therese Davison recalled during a break in rehearsal last Friday that the last two shows were canceled "everyone got a text alert halfway through the show that Saturday night saying that the school was going remote.”
When the message from the superintendent came through, a few families exited the auditorium. "Like they just got up and left," Davison said. "But most of the audience stayed and then at the end, I told the parents of the Drumline students to make sure they take took everything home with them that they needed. And the drum sets here at school stayed quite some time.”
Now, more than 750 days later, the Kennett Drumline will proudly present “Space Jam” tonight, Saturday and Sunday along with an encore performance on May 21. all in the KHS Loynd Auditorium.
Show times are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday; and 4 p.m. on May 21. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students or you may purchase a family ticket for $25.
The date March 14, 2020, still stands out to many of the students.
''That was the last time I was in the school my sophomore year, during the Drumline show,” said senior Alex Villalobos.
“It was like in between one of the acts, and everyone started saying, ‘Oh, my God, no more school,’” added fellow senior Azrael Bolt.
“It was definitely a sight to see, though, because we were performing and then I walk into the band room and literally everyone who's not on stage is on their phone or looking at the same message,” said senior Matthew Farrar.
The Eagles spent six hours rehearsing last Saturday on stage, and gathered after school Tuesday for a four-hour dress rehearsal.
“We’ve spent months coming up with a theme for the show along with various routines," noted Davison.
Villalobos explained: "We're having a bunch of acts that revolve around different themes — space, pop culture — and we're just throwing it together and seeing if we can make a decent storyline."
“And we did, we created a decent story,” Davison said. “The audience is in a specialized spacecraft that will be taking them to different locations around the universe.”
“On an intergalactic cruise,” said Farrar.
The Kennett High School Drumline was established in 2007 to build community, increase awareness of the benefits of music education and serve as a fundraiser for music equipment.
Along with Bolt, Farrar and Villalobos, performing will be seniors Jenavieve Hall and Samuel Schneider; juniors Caleb Bradford, Gabriel Brochu, Logan Gavett, Nathan Geoffrey, Makaylah Hall, Jazziereen Juevesano, Jett McCarthy, Selena McCarthy, Thomas Roosenboom, Rosalie Sherlock and Ryan Witt; sophomores Quinn Barbin, Tristan Bolt, Dylan Holtby, Gabriel Jewell, Dakota Moss, Joey Nichipor, Jordan Rendelman and Dylan Sportum; and freshmen Elizabeth Graham, Nico Henderson, Abigail Hynes, Liam-Justin Lettre, Benjamin McGlone, Blake Pomerleau and David Silvia.
To be able to perform again means everything to the students.
“I bet it means more for the actual seniors," said Gaffney, "but for me personally, having it cut short my freshman year, I hated it. It was awful.”
Farrah added: "I'm glad that I can be a part of making the last one before I leave. I was so disappointed not having one last year.”
“The drumline show is also a big event for funding for the music department,” said McCarthy. “So it means a lot more to everyone.”
The performing arts department usually raises up to $14,000 a year to support student activities as well as purchase equipment, uniforms and costumes.
Davison hopes the public will turn out to celebrate with the Drumline.
“This is a fun-filled, family and kid-friendly show. I’m hopeful that we have a great turnout.”
For online ticket sales, go to tinyurl.com/4femdd98.
