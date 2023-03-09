Members of the Kennett Dance Team (back row, from left) Chenoa Ciro-Jaramillo, Jordan Butts, Brigitte Goldthorpe and Quinn Barbin; (middle row, from left) Maddie Parsons, Courtney Junkins, Emma Graham and Haley Davidson; and (front row, from left) Maya Decilla-Banner, Hannah Flader, Caroline Yahna and Poppy Armenio proudly pose becoming the New England Regional Jazz champions at the Universal Dance Association’s New England Dance Championship at Westfield State College in Westfield, Mass., on Feb. 12. (COURTESY SALT N LIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY)
Members of the Kennett Dance Team (back row, from left) Maddie Parsons, Ella Gilmore, Jordan Butts, Quinn Barbin and Eathen Goulde; (middle row, from left) Isis Coombs, Maya Decilla Banner, Poppy Armenio and Courtney Junkins; and (front row left) Cheno Ciro-Jaramillo, Brigittte Goldthorpe, Emma Graham, Hannah Flader and Haley Davidson celebrate after becoming the New England Regional Jazz champions. (HOLLY FOUGERE PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett Dance Team returned to the competition stage in the Universal Dance Association’s New England Dance Championship at Westfield State College in Westfield, Mass., on Feb. 12, and the Eagles won the New England Regional Championship in Jazz for 2023.
"We are thrilled to have won the Regional Championship," said Coach Holly Fougere. "It's a testament to the student's hard work and dedication to the art of dance. We couldn't have done it without the support of our families and community. We're excited to bring this trophy back to North Conway and continue to grow as dancers.”
Kennett also placed second in the varsity Hip Hop Division behind only Framingham High School from Framingham, Mass.
The dance team members are Chenoa Ciro, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Emma Graham, Quinn Barbin, Caroline Yahna, Poppy Armenio, Maya Decilla-Banner, Jordan Butts, Ella Gilmore, Hannah, Flader, Courtney Junkins, Maddie Parsons, Isis Coombs and Haley Davidson.
The team is coached by Fougere and alumni Amy Lantz.
According to the website Music Industry How To, “the definition of jazz dance is similar to jazz music. Jazz dance often mirrors the sounds, rhythms and techniques of this music. The movement are syncopated or occur between the beats of the music and the backbeat is most important. This emphasis makes the performance feel laid-back despite quick and volatile movements.”
The Championships featured middle school, high school and colleges competing in Hip Hop, Jazz, Pom (dancing using Pom Poms). Endicott College won the collegiate Jazz and Pom competitions, while Westfield State University took first in Hip Hop.
Coach Fougere said the dance team worked “tirelessly to prepare for this competition and their hard work has paid off.”
“The team's performance was flawless and captivated the audience with their energy, creativity and passion,” she said. “The judges were also impressed with the team's technical skills and artistic expression.”
The dance team now moves on to the National Dance Competition, which will take place in Orlando, Fla. next February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.
“We’re excited to start working on our new routine and eager to showcase our talents on the national stage early next year,” Fougere said.
If you would like to see the dance team’s championship routines the Eagles will be performing again in April at their spring showcase. This year’s show is entitled “Rise Up,” and will feature both the dance team and music students April 14-15 at 7 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
“The show is themed around various platforms and charities that are important to the students in the program and our community,” said Fougere.
She added: “The Kennett Dance Team would like to thank the Universal Dance Association organizers, the judges and all the participating teams for making this event a success and such a wonderful event to be a part of. The team would also like to express its gratitude to our sponsors and supporters for their unwavering support.”
