CONWAY — The Kennett Dance Team returned to the competition stage in the Universal Dance Association’s New England Dance Championship at Westfield State College in Westfield, Mass., on Feb. 12, and the Eagles won the New England Regional Championship in Jazz for 2023.

"We are thrilled to have won the Regional Championship," said Coach Holly Fougere. "It's a testament to the student's hard work and dedication to the art of dance. We couldn't have done it without the support of our families and community. We're excited to bring this trophy back to North Conway and continue to grow as dancers.”

