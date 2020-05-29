CONWAY — After weeks of COVID-19 quarantining, people will be thronging to the Saco River to relax.
But with liveries’ shuttle service canceled due to COVID-19, where are they going to park?
That was the question recently asked by a local kayak/tube/canoe rental owner, who is encouraging the town to charge for parking near Hussey’s field.
Peter Gagne, owner of Saco Canoe Rental Co. in Conway, brought up the topic with selectmen during the public comment portion of their meeting Tuesday.
“I think this summer, the Saco River is going to be the No. 1 attraction in the state of New Hampshire possibly,” said Gagne.
“The question that I have is: What’s the possibility of expanding parking in Hussey’s field?”
Gagne believes that private kayakers and outdoor enthusiasts (not using a rental company) will “swamp” the small lots at First Bridge and Davis Park.
Gagne added that if the town charged for parking, that would help raise money for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
“I know there are going to be huge budget shortfalls coming up in the coming years because of this crisis,” said Gagne, who noted that he owns several private lots that his customers would use.
Town staff have predicted budget shortages of between $400,000-$1 million because of economic effects of the pandemic.
Gagne said the town could probably fit between 20-30 cars in the area he was referring to and that the town could charge each car $20.
The area is three-quarters around the Hussey Roundabout (near First Bridge), through a gate, and to the left.
“People don’t want to park a mile (away) to get to the beach,” said Gagne, suggesting that selectmen could try it for a year and see what happens.
He suggested that locals could use the free parking lot on the east side of First Bridge.
Town Manager Tom Holmes had the idea that the free parking could be made available to residents of Albany, Conway and Eaton, which have the same Conway transfer station sticker.
Chairman David Weathers said the town would have to check with Dr. Eugene Hussey’s grandson, Justin, who uses the field for hay production.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey explained that Dr. Hussey gifted the land to the town but with the condition that his family could do hay cuttings there.
Rec Director John Eastman said the area Gagne is speaking of wouldn’t impact hay production.
Weathers said he would like to discuss it with Justin Hussey and would also recommend that the parking area be resurfaced with, perhaps, crushed stone, to prevent people from getting stuck.
“I wouldn’t put them out there in that field without stripping off the loam and replacing the surface,” said Weathers. “We had one wet Pow Wow down there, and they were getting stuck all over the place.”
Holmes added that boulders to mark off the parking area and preventing people from expanding would be a good idea, but Weathers thought that boulders would cause scouring of the land during high-water events.
“You know it’s going to flood,” said Weathers.
About the dump sticker idea, Eastman said the Rec Department could staff First Bridge if selectmen wanted that to happen. That would require hiring someone, he said.
He said charging for parking could be a “great opportunity” that “won’t hurt the taxpayer.”
Selectman John Colbath said limiting parking could be seen as punishing the tourists that the valley relies on.
But Seavey said that it’s commonplace to have visitor and local parking at attractions.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau had no problem with charging for parking.
Gagne added that tourists with kayaks will want to pay the fee rather than have to walk a considerable distance between the parking area and the launch.
“That lot will be full in the first two hours every single day the sun is out,” said Gagne. “People are going to be throwing $20 without a question.”
Gagne added that the kayak manufacturing business is booming because people want to recreate outside and social distance at the same time.
“I tried ordering today, and they are three weeks out,” said Gagne. “Everyone is trying to social distance this summer.”
Town staff were to speak to Hussey and then get back to selectmen.
Revenue from the parking could go in a Rec fund or the general fund for the town.
“Either way, it’s money in the coffers,” said Thibodeau.
