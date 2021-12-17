TAMWORTH — “Better Together.”
This is the new mantra of students and staff at the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth. The Tigers at the K-8 school got together last month outside for the first time as a collective body since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020. Students and staff formed a giant circle, which led to a drone photo by Lucas Brown, who later imposed the pasteboard letters the students and staff created into the middle of the circle showing the phrase “Better Together.”
Donna Ulitz, the school counselor at the Brett School, said every student (196 in total) decorated their own 3 inches by 5-inch card and they had no idea what they were doing it for. Staff then took each of the cards combined them with others to make letters leasing to the phrase the size of a 6-foot bulletin board.
“During the first week of November, students and staff here celebrated Red Ribbon Week with daily spirit dress-up themes, lessons and activities focusing on the importance of keeping our bodies healthy, making good choices and how we are ‘Better Together’ as a school community,” said Ulitz. “We talked about how we are better together and how do we stay together.”
Red Ribbon Week, created by the National Family Partnership, is “the nation's largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign,” and takes place each year from Oct. 23-31.
“National Family Partnership,” according to its website, “formerly the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, was established as a grassroots, nonprofit organization in 1980 by a handful of concerned and determined parents who were convinced they should begin to play a leadership role in drug prevention. Since its founding thirty years ago, NFP has devoted its efforts to the well-being of youth.”
On Nov. 5, students and staff, about 240 people, headed outside the school.
“It was the first time since March 2020 that we were all together,” Ulitz said. “We actually did the Red Sox wave twice. (Laughing) It took some work together to do it.”
Brown then took a group shot from high above with his drone.
“We had talked about maybe spray painting (Better Together) on the ground, but Lucas came up with the idea, ‘Why don’t I scan and imposed (Better Together),” said Ulitz. “It turned out great. It’s a little deceiving because it looks like we created these giant letters.”
The finished product is now the first thing you see when you go the Brett School’s website (tinyurl.com/3uddjecx).
“The kids were awesome,” Ulitz said. “They were very surprised when they saw the finished product. So many of them were looking to find the squad they created. What was really cool was we have 14 homerooms and everyone participated.”
Ulitz got a kid out of seeing some of the younger student's reactions to seeing so many people together.
“The younger kids really had no sense of that many people being in our school,” she said. “For the past 19 months, everyone has been in their own small cohorts.”
Ulitz said school officials are looking into creating some vinyl “Better Together” banners that can hang both inside and outdoors on the campus.
“We know we’re all better together,” Ulitz said smiling.
