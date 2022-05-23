OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge recently decided in favor of North Conway short-term rental owners, saying they are owed $32,404 by former renters who defamed them during a conflict that started with accusations about cooking gas and stolen towels.
The case before Judge Amy Ignatius was “Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams v. Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard.”
The story began when Ruel and Allard of Massachusetts rented the McAdamses’ Kearsage condo for three nights in February 2018.
On the first night, Ruel/Allard messaged the McAdamses saying the stove lacked propane, and the McAdamses, who were out of the country, responded by having a neighbor help fill the tank. They also offered Ruel/Allard a $50 credit.
Later, the McAdamses’ cleaner said she found the linen closet had been broken into and two bath towels had been stolen. The McAdamses confronted Ruel/Allard and said they were rescinding the $50 propane credit if they didn’t get the towels back and that the $90 cost of the towels would be deducted from their security deposit.
In return, Ruel/Allard posted defamatory online reviews and even made up a fake listing that mimicked the McAdamses’ listing complete with a fake comment and a fake response that appeared to be from Terrance McAdams but was actually from Ruel.
Ignatius issued her 27-page order mostly siding with the McAdamses on May 20. The judge found that several statements from the review were false and defamatory, including the following:
• “I guess that they ran out of money and couldn’t afford to pay the propane for the winter season.”
• “As the propane tank was empty, we spent one day/one night freezing in the condo.”
• “We realized that there’s barely any heat in the unit. Basically the heat pump is not enough to produce heat for the winter months.”
• “The bottom line is that they made up a story to steal our deposit $$$$ plus the $$$ credit they were supposed to send us for the propane issue.”
Ignatius found that, in fact, a propane delivery company missed a delivery date and in fact the McAdamses had the money to pay for the propane. She said Ruel/Allard only made a claim about lack of heat after they were probed about the towels. What’s more, she said the McAdamses proved that the condo had redundant heating systems and that they had provided instructions for how to turn up the heat.
She also addressed the accusation about the towels
“Because the plaintiffs (McAdamses) had sufficient evidence giving them reasons to believe defendants were in possession of the towels, information they provided to the defendants, the plaintiff cannot be said to have ‘made up’ the story to steal the defendant’s deposit,” said Ignatius. “Accordingly that statement is false.”
Ignatius also found Ruel used the McAdamses’ property photos and description to create a “fraudulent listing for the plaintiff’s property, left a defamatory review on the fraudulent listing, then posted a response to the review posing as the plaintiffs.”
The judge continued, “These facts establish that the defendants engaged in intentional and malicious defamation, which justifies an award of enhanced compensatory damages.”
For the fake listing, Ignatius awarded the McAdamses $5,000.
She then said the defamatory review and fraudulent listing caused the McAdamses to lose rental income from March 2018 to December 2019 to the tune of $27,404.
However, Ignatius denied the McAdamses from getting their attorney fees paid because she felt Ruel/Allard didn’t act in bad faith in court.
