JACKSON — At a bail hearing Tuesday, a judge ordered released the man who had led a protest from a skateboard through North Conway in June and then was charged with child pornography in July.
On Father’s Day (June 21), Chris DeVries, 37, of Jackson led a protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards down Route 16 from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back.
At the protest, DeVries spoke through a bullhorn and listed a number of demands that he said came from local chapters of Black Lives Matter. “If we divest funds from police and prison systems, we all benefit,” said DeVries. “Those funds can go to local communities and social services.”
The following month, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
The falsifying physical evidence complaint says DeVries threw his cellphone from the porch when law enforcement arrived. The child abuse images reportedly showed underage girls either in “lewd exhibition” of private parts or engaging in sexual activity.
He was before Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Tuesday for a bail hearing that was conducted by Webex. He was represented by Paul Garrity of Londonderry. The prosecutor was Michaela Andruzzi.
Andruzzi asked for DeVries, who has been held at the Carroll County Jail, to continue to be held in preventative detention.
She said he faces a strong likelihood of long-term incarcaration, that he was "very sophisticated" in the way he accessed the images and was "very successful" in hiding his activities from everyone around him.
"The clear and convincing evidence in this case is that the defendant has engaged in secret and disturbing behavior that puts the safety of some of society's most vulnerable people at risk," said Andruzzi.
She said the images were of young girls who would not be mistaken for adult women.
"The state is further disturbed by the number of references in his character letters to how much he enjoyed spending time with and helping children," said Andruzzi.
"Knowing that he views young girls as sexual objects gives the state great pause in allowing him to continue being out in public."
Andruzzi indicated that the investigation into DeVries is ongoing and the grand jury process is likely to greatly increase the number of charges.
Garrity said DeVries has strong ties to Carroll County and that he graduated from Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro. If allowed out, he would live with his parents, who would make sure he meets his bail conditions, his lawyer said.
"He has a place to go," said Garrity. "He has people that will monitor him basically 24 hours a day."
Garrity said DeVries has held a number of jobs in the community and has worked as a logger, a hiking/canoeing guide, ski patrol and maintenance man at World Fellowship Center. At present he is a self-employed carpenter/stone mason.
While living in Conway, DeVries served on the Municipal Budget Committee between 2015 and 2017. DeVries has no prior record.
Garrity said DeVries is seeking drug treatment at White Horse Recovery Center in Ossipee.
After hearing from both sides, Ignatius ordered that DeVries could be released to his parents' house in Wolfeboro. (His father, David, was present in the Webex hearing.)
He is to have no contact with anyone under 18, including his two biological children, unless authorized by the family court. Those children live with their mother.
"I think everybody would agree the charges are extremely serious," said Ignatius.
"I echo the state's comment that these are not victimless crimes ... Whether they live in New Hampshire or in another state or in another country doesn't make a difference — they are still being victimized at the time the photographs are being created and continually victimized with every download," the judge said.
However, she said that she couldn't find that DeVries met the "level of dangerousness" that could not be met with bail conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.