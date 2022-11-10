CONWAY — John H. Fuller Elementary School students showed their patriotic spirit at the annual Salute to Veterans Assembly, held Thursday morning at the North Conway school and highlighted by an appearance by local veterans.
The annual gathering has been a John Fuller tradition for close to a dozen years, said Principal Danielle Nutting. She said it was launched by K-1 teacher Kim Whigham.
On hand Thursday were American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre and his wife, Cindy; and fellow Army veterans Ralph Delano, Roger Blake and Kent Nutting, who is the principal’s father-in-law.
Student council president Sawyer Duval, 11, a sixth-grader, and vice president Jordan Palestrant, 10, a fifth-grader, brought a patriotic wreath into the gym as about 180 students at the K-6 school watched.
The veterans joined students and staff in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The John Fuller chorus was led by music director Eric Yim in singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” Nutting then welcomed the veterans and shared with students the history of Veterans Day, which, as she noted, commemorates the signing of the armistice for World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
Many students were then invited to present handmade cards as gifts to the veterans.
Yim next played recordings of the service songs of the respective branches of the Armed Forces, with Nutting asking veterans to stand when their branch’s song was played. They were all Army veterans, so when “The Army Goes Rolling Along” was played, the veterans stood at attention along one side of the gym as the students applauded.
When Nutting asked if any of the veterans wanted to speak, LeFebvre obliged, rising to say, “You children all saw how two days ago we had an election — that is what this is all about: the military protects our nation to have the freedom to have elections.”
Duval and Palestrant then carried the wreath on its stand outside to the John Fuller flagpole, followed by the student body. Yim led the chorus in performing, “God Bless America,” after which bugler Devon Cole of Conway played taps.
The students then headed back inside for refreshments and then had an early release at 12:30 p.m. due to parent/teacher conferences.
The John Fuller ceremonies kicked off local Veterans Day observances, which continue today. This morning
at 11:15 a.m. the school will be the starting point for a Veterans Day parade, which proceeds from Pine Street to Main Street and then south to Schouler Park, where ceremonies will begin at approximately 11:40 a.m., according to LeFebvre.
He said Post 95 will present the ceremonies, assisted by American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road in Conway. Serving as master of ceremonies at the North Conway ceremonies will be former Post 95 commander and U.S. Navy veteran John Pandora, 92, of Brownfield, Maine. Immediately afterward, a light luncheon will be served to all veterans and their guests at Post 46 in Conway.
The Kennett High Band under the direction of Dr. Therese Davison will perform. Post 95 Judge Advocate Don Ekberg will introduce Pastor John Hughes of the Conway Village Congregational Church for the opening prayer and the benediction.
A flag-folding ceremony in honor of MIA and POW veterans will be held by Army veteran Karl Chandler of Bartlett and Army paratrooper veteran Bob Currier of Post 46.
The Post 95 Honor Guard led by Army veteran Larry Smith will then fire a volley. Taps will be played by Stacy Sand of North Conway and Kennett High graduate Abby Lyman.
A luncheon for veterans at Post 46 is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. and likely will draw about 100 participants, according to Post 46 Vice Commander Joe Evans.
Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783 Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at the corner of River Road/Route 113 in East Conway at 11:11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Fryeburg’s Bradley Park and at 12:30 p.m. at the Lovell Veterans Memorial on Route 5 next to the library. For information, call Post Commander Gene Lord at (207) 615-3430.
For a list of more events, see the story in Thursday’s Sun, “Veterans Day events Friday, including North Conway parade.”
