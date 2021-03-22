FRYEBURG, Maine — Earthwork construction on a transient jet hangar at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport, which began in January, has been put on pause until May, but the structure is expected to be completed in October. The $2 million project was approved by the planning board last July.
The project was presented by project engineer Matthew O’Brien of McFarland Johnson. He said it would be roughly 100 by 100 feet. Jewett Construction of Raymond, N.H., and Scarborough, Maine, is doing the work.
The hangar, to be built on the north side of the aircraft apron, is designed to shelter aircraft such as the jets typically used by corporate executives or the helicopters used by the Canadian military, which comes to Fryeburg for training.
The Airport Authority manages the airport on behalf of the town of Fryeburg. Other members of the authority’s leadership are Chairman Don Thibodeau, Vice Chair Carl Thibodeau, Treasurer Gene Bergoffen and secretary Ron Briggs.
At the 2018 Fryeburg Town Meeting, residents passed Article 32, which allowed selectmen to enter into a 40-year lease with the airport authority for the purpose of building the hangar.
The hangar will be paid for with a $1.2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration; $500,000 from the Northern Borders Commission; and $150,000 from New Hampshire and Maine Departments of Transportation. The FAA also contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It took the Eastern Slopes Regional Airport Authority several years to obtain full funding.
Eric Meltzer of Fryeburg, pilots representative to the airport authority, told the Sun the earthwork that was started in January consisted of stripping the loam and excess soil and stockpiling it for future use; identifying and marking existing underground utilities; and installing additional underground infrastructure as necessary for the transient hangar.
“We are currently in a material procurement stage, so construction has been halted until May,” sad Meltzer. “As far as construction schedule, starting in mid-May, the foundation of the building will be going in, and early June is when the steel is scheduled to be erected,” he said.
Meltzer said the hangar is definitely needed.
“To date, larger aircraft have only been able to visit when weather conditions are ideal, as we have no hangar large enough for them to overnight in. Having a larger hangar will allow air taxi companies to reliably plan to fly into the airport,” he said.
“Larger aircraft bring more passengers and visitors, which ultimately will result in a greater economic benefit for the region. “
But the benefit of the hangar isn’t just economic.
“Pilots for critical care transport such as LifeFlight have also expressed enthusiasm for the project as it will allow them to use Fryeburg as a staging point in adverse weather conditions as well,” said Meltzer.
He said the hangar sould be ready for tenants for the winter 2022 season.
“We feel it’s important to acknowledge the Northern Borders Regional Commission along with our other funding support from EDA, USDA, MaineDOT and NHDOT, along with legislative representatives, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and state Rep. Nathan Wadsworth, who assisted Eastern Slope Regional Airport in procuring funding,” Meltzer said.
“Although the airport is in Maine we were able to get secure funding from New Hampshire as they recognize the important contribution of ESRA in serving the Mount Washington Valley and the critical role ESRA plays in contributing to the MWV economy. A significant number of aircraft based on the field are owned by residents of New Hampshire as well,” he said.
