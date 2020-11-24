OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge Monday refused to release a Conway man who is being held in jail on drug and assault charges after hearing from a Conway police officer, who described jail house conversations the man had about drug dealing.
In October, Troy Feller, 54, was indicted on charges that he possessed methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl; and had committed second-degree assault (strangulation) and criminal threatening against a former girlfriend at his home on Ahlberg Drive in June or July. The drug charges say Feller also had intent to sell drugs.
The indictment were handed up between Oct. 5 and 9. Early on the morning of Oct. 7, Feller’s home at 85 Arlberg Drive, burned down.
On Monday, Feller, who was being held in Stafford County Jail because he suffers from heart ailments, was before Carroll County Superior Judge Amy Ignatius for a bail hearing via WebEx.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Matthew Conley prosecuted. Public defender Caroline Smith represented Feller.
Ignatius entered not guilty pleas on Feller’s behalf. Then Conley asked that Feller continue to be held in jail, saying, “We believe that we can meet the clear and convincing burden that the defendant poses a danger to himself or others."
Conley said Conway Police Detective Jonathan Hill had spoken to Feller’s former girlfriend in late June, and she told him that Feller had tried to strangle her in early June.
“It was an argument that specifically started over the defendant’s drug dealing and that escalated from there,” said Conley, adding that the woman also said added Feller had threatened her with a gun.
He added that police executed a search warrant for the home July 3. “They found a great deal of evidence of drug possession, drug distribution and scales,” said Conley.
Police also reportedly found a gun in the home, but it didn’t match the woman's description of the gun that Feller allegedly used to threaten her.
However, Feller apparently told police that he might have forgotten a gun in a rental car. Police noted that the rental car company said they received a “panicked” call from Feller about his lost gun, but it was never found.
Conley also said Feller made a number of incriminating and threatening statements while at the jail.
Smith said Feller isn’t a danger or a flight risk, that he has lived in New Hampshire since 1990 and is the father of several children. She said in 2012 he had a back problem and became addicted to Percocet, and that led to an addiction to legal drugs.
She said Feller kicked the habit in 2012 but in the last few months he relapsed. Smith said Feller has heart problems and the drug use probably exacerbated those.
“This is a really short, hard fall,” said Smith “And it affected every bit of his life."
Smith alleged that Feller and his girlfriend were doing crack cocaine, and that the woman filmed part of the argument and there was no gun in her video.
“The threat I believe that she says with the gun is that he's going to shoot the phone out of her hand,” said Smith.
Smith said Feller’s “threatening and angry” statements at both Stafford and Carroll County jails were due to residual affects of drug use but now that the drugs are out of his system he’s “back to normal" and is considered to be a "pleasant fellow."
Ignatius said she was leaning toward letting Feller out on bail, with a number of conditions, until she heard from Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott.
Kelley-Scott told the court she had a concern about the address where Feller would be living, on Ash Street in Conway.
The woman who lives on Ash Street is the mother of a woman that Feller had spoken with during multiple jail calls. (Neither is the former girlfriend who said she was threatened.)
Kelley-Scott said police suspect Feller was trying to get the woman in touch with his drug supplier, known as “Cousin” and that the woman on the phone replied she was able to find him. The calls took place in July.
“She traveled down to pick up what's suspected to be significant quantities, fingers, of heroin,” said Kelley-Scott. “Their conversations together include that when Troy gets out, they're going to take rides together to go and see Cousin.”
Kelly-Scott said she had “grave concerns” that Feller would return to illegal activities if released on bail, and that releasing him to the Ash Street residence would be a "recipe for disaster.”
The judge seemed taken aback by what Kelley-Scott said.
“I’m tremendously troubled by this,” said Ignatius. “I don't remember the prior hearing of information about … what sound like drug transactions that are allegedly in those calls.”
Smith said Feller made a number of statements at the jail when he was in “the throes of detox.” She disputed allegations that Feller is a drug dealer.
Ignatius then rescinded earlier statements about being inclined to release Feller. She said the new information means Feller could be a danger to the community because of the possibility of continued drug transactions.
“I’m sorry, Mr. Feller,” said Ignatius.”I know that it's probably emotionally very difficult to have been going in one direction and then to have it turned around, but I have to do what I think is right.”
