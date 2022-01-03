JACKSON — At their Dec. 14 meeting, in addition to discussing a potential new fire station and rescinding a previous vote to pre-purchase a fire engine, Jackson selectmen tackled one other fire department-related topic: a joint grant from FEMA for the Jackson and Bartlett fire departments to be able to purchase breathing apparatuses for the firefighters.
Jackson Emergency Management Director Emily Benson discussed the details of the grant — the Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Benson said both the Jackson and Bartlett fire departments had jointly filed a regional application to cover both areas.
She said she would need officials from both towns to sign a memorandum of understanding in order to apply for the grant.
This grant will provide 13 new air packs for the two fire departments, with 95 percent of costs covered by the grant and 5 percent covered by the town. The total cost for the project, which Benson said would be around $117,803, would cover the harnesses, backpacks, two cylinders and face masks, and also a battery charging station for the air packs.
After getting the signatures from Jackson selectmen Barbara Campbell (chair), John Allen and Frank DiFruscio, Benson said she would be heading straight over to the Bartlett Fire Department right after Jackson’s meeting to finalize the writing of the grant before submitting it.
Benson said the Jackson and Bartlett fire departments should hear back about the results of the grant by April.
To learn more about FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters grants, go to fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/assistance-grants#awards.
In terms of a coming up with a possible warrant article for a new fire station, Jackson selectmen postponed that discussion from Dec. 22 to their Jan. 11 meeting.
