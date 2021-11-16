JACKSON — Agreeing that it would save on rising costs, Jackson selectmen voted 3-0 last Tuesday to approve Fire Chief Jay Henry’s request to order a new Class A pumper/fire engine now, though the board lacks the authority to actually buy the truck.
Henry told selectmen Barbara Campbell (chair), John Allen and Frank DiFruscio that supply chain delays and inflationary factors have made it prudent to act.
By next March, the cost of the truck could go up by as much as $56,000, Henry said, and so it would be beneficial to town coffers to pre-order onr.
The new truck would replace the department’s 1989 Mack Class A tanker. That engine is one of four in the fire department’s fleet. The other three are a 1996 Mack pumper, a 2004 Mack Central States and a 2016 HMR Ahrens Fox STO. There is a 15-to-18-month lead time for delivery.
“There are supply chain issues, and costs are rising. Selectmen are always interested in saving money, and if we pre-order a little earlier than planned, we can save money and get in line,” Henry told the Sun after the meeting.
According to the selectmen, the voters have approved allocating about $80,000 per year over the past several years to add to the fire equipment capital reserve fund. That account now stands at about $480,000.
“We are fortunate to have that amount in capital reserve,” said Campbell.
The purchase or lease of the new truck will go to voters at town meeting next spring, but selectmen have the authority to pre-order one now, she said. And should voters opt not to fund the additional capital reserve over the next two years, there would be an “out clause” in the vendor contract.
She told the Sun she doesn’t know the exact truck Henry wants to buy, but said he was looking at two different vendors. The lease would be through an entity that handles municipal equipment contracts.
Henry said the price of one truck he is looking at will increase from $630,000 to $665,000 come Nov. 20.
Asked about the size of the truck by DiFruscio, Henry said it would be 4 feet too long for the existing station but said the department could break out the back wall to allow the larger apparatus to fit.
That may only be tempoorary as a Fire Station Building Committee is lobbying for the town to put up a new, larger station where the 1947-built structure is now (see separate story).
According to Henry, Tuesday’s OK from selectmen allows his committee to finalize specifications from the companies they are researching. He said the various manufacturers include E-ONE, HME Ahrens-Fox and Pierce Manufacturing.
“I’ve been working on this new truck issue for four or five years,” said Henry after the meeting.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
