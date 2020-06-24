JACKSON — Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley honored members of his department outside the station Tuesday, awarding them with a COVID-19 service bar and distinguished service cross medal for working during the first 100 days of the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Chris Sununu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Receiving the medals were Staff Sgt. Nate Boothby, Patrol Officer First Class Ryan McDonald, Patrol Officer Martin Bourque, Patrol Officer Garry Sherry and administration assistant Julie Hoyt.
“It was a nice ceremony,” Perley told the Sun. “We practiced social distancing and had our masks on. I felt it was really important to recognize our people for what they have done in what has become the new normal.”
Perley came up with the idea more than a month ago.
“We were already about two months into the state of emergency, and I could see it wasn’t going to go away anytime soon,” Perley said.
“In this pandemic, our department has not missed one beat. We canceled all vacations at the start of this because nobody knew what was going to happen," he said.
Perley said none of his officers has missed a day of work or taken a sick or vacation day since March 13, when Sununu declared a state of emergency to fight the novel coronavirus.
“Everything kind of changed in an instant,” Perley said. “We went to limited contact or modified contact with the public, and we were able to still provide the same services. In a crisis, we can’t just stay home. We are still a resource, and this is when everyone stepped up.”
Job One was sanitizing the station. Everyone “rolled up their sleeves,” and cleaned the station from top to bottom. “This place has never been cleaner,” he said.
He added: “June 20 marked 100 days of a state of emergency. That’s a long time. Usually, states of emergency are brief due to a flood or other weather-related instances," he said.
"But 100 days of this, no one saw it coming and lasting this amount of time. I think people tend to lose sight of it because they’re living it every day.”
Perley said when the virus first began to surface, the department received “a lot of nerve-racking calls,” from worried residents.
“We’ve been lucky, and everyone has stayed healthy, knock on wood,” he said. “It’s easy to say, ‘Ah, I haven’t got sick yet,’ but we all have got to continue to stay smart. We realize COVID-19 is real.”
Perley wrote a unit citation for Boothby, McDonald, Sherry, Boucher and Hoyt that go into their personnel files, and also presented each with a COVID-19 service bar that can be worn on their uniform. He also awarded each with a New Hampshire distinguished service cross medal for their work during the pandemic.
“I wanted to make sure to them that I see the gravity of what they’ve had to work under, and they never once said no, I don’t or can’t do this,” Perley said.
“The service bar shows to others that they served during the pandemic of 2020. Someday, in the future, this pandemic will be a historical reference ... When someone asks one of my officers or Julie what did you do during the pandemic, they have tangible evidence of what they did. They not only lived it, but they also worked during it."
He added: “This community asks us to lead, be safe and be calm while doing it — it’s exactly what every here did. I couldn’t be prouder of them. I’ve got the best team going, and I’ll join them in wearing the pin with pride.”
Perley did share a light moment during the ceremony.
“I told them, we’re not going to do another one of these at the 200-day mark,” he said, adding, “People ask on a regular basis, 'How’s it going? I say, 'It’s kind of daunting right now, but we’ll keep doing the best we can.”
