BARTLETT — A Jackson man was sentenced to at least a year in jail by a Carroll County Superior Court judge Thursday for killing a cat and throwing a typewriter at one of the cat’s owners.
The pet’s owners felt the punishment was too light.
However, the case was apparently weakened by the fact that police failed to apply for a search warrant or read the man his Miranda rights.
The defendant, Alexander Warlick, 28, appeared to have an emotional breakdown during the hearing, held via WebEx, and left in the middle of it.
Originally, Warlick had been charged by the Carroll County Attorney’s Office with felony animal cruelty and criminal threatening. However, he was never indicted on the criminal threatening charge.
The offenses occurred March 18 at a residence on Little Ledge Road in Bartlett. There, Warlick admitted to mutilating his roommates’ cat, named Sophie. Warlick admitted to “negligently killed a cat through severe multination and significant head trauma”
According to an affidavit signed by Bartlett Police Cpl. Justin Washburn, officers were dispatched to the scene after getting a 911 call from Mitchell, 22, stating that she, her 2-year old child and her boyfriend (Timothy Stevens, 26) had locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom to protect themselves from Warlick, who she said had a knife.
Stevens and Mitchell had reportedly moved in with Warlick a month earlier. Stevens said he had been friends with Warlick since childhood.
When Washburn arrived at the home, the officer was greeted by a man, later identified as Warlick, who Washburn said smelled of alcohol and had blood on his chest and hands.
Mitchell told the officer Warlick had given her child a lollipop laced with THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
“She advised everyone left the residence to get away from Warlick as they were extremely upset,” said Washburn. “She told me once she returned, she discovered what she describes as the ‘murder scene’ of her cat in her bedroom.”
Washburn said he found blood smears and claw marks in Mitchell’s bedroom as well as blood smeared on Warlick’s bed.
Mitchell and Stevens said when they confronted Warlick about the cat, he threw a typewriter at Stevens, which Stevens said barely missed him.
The criminal complaint says that Warlick is 6’2” and weighs 240 pounds.
Warlick denied killing Mitchell’s cat, Warlick said. “I asked him why he had blood on him and his hands appeared to be cut/scratched up,” said Washburn. “Warlick told me he had been outside punching a tree.”
Stevens later found the cat on a nearby property.
Pierre Giroux, DMV, of Saco Veterinary Clinic, determined that Sophie died of traumatic injury, said Washburn.
After his arrest, Warlick moved from Bartlett to Jackson.
On Thursday, Warlick accepted a plea deal between Assistant County Attorney Matthew Conley and defense attorney Dennis Morgan of Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway, and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and criminal mischief.
The deal OK’d by Judge Amy Ignatius has Warlick serving a year in county jail on the animal cruelty conviction. Ignatius also sentenced him to another year, served consecutively, with six months suspended for four years.
She said she has asked the Carroll County Department of Corrections to look at releasing him to home confinement after the animal cruelty sentence is served.
Warlick also received two years of probation upon release and a suspended $620 fine.
During her victim statement to the court, Mitchell expressed frustration that Warlick was not charged with a felony. She called him “a monster.”
Her statement was read by Victim Services Agent Heather Morgan.
“The vile and heinous acts committed against my Sophie are being brushed off like it was nothing,” said Mitchell. “She very clearly suffered for a long time. Her hundreds maybe thousands of wounds and her broken, crushed bones and the complete horror scene of the bedroom makes that clear.”
Police say the bedroom was smeared with blood and there were claw marks on the wall.
Mitchell described Sophie was “an angel on earth” who her family adopted before the birth of Mitchell’s then 2-year-old daughter.
Mitchell said Warlick was on probation for a felony when the attack occurred. She said Sophie’s killing was a federal crime under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.
Judge Ignatius asked Conley to explain why his office decided to go for this deal and whether he thought there were issues with the case.
Conley said he would discuss them in a “sidebar” to which the public would not be privy.
One clue to the deal may lie in the fact that defense attorney Morgan had filed a motion to suppress, which Ignatius approved July 1, that said police at the scene questioned Warlick without reading him his rights.
At one point during the virtual hearing, Warlick, who was seated next to his attorney in what appeared to be an office, became agitated, muttering, “I’m sorry” repeatedly before leaving the room.
Ignatius called for a break.
After the sentencing, Ignatius acknowledged Warlick’s behavior.
“Let me just say this is an awful case to read the paperwork on,” said Ignatius. “I’m glad that it is recognized that there’s maybe mental health issues that have something to do with how that came about. But that’s never an excuse for mistreating any person or any animal.
“I know that Ms. Mitchell and Mr. Stevens think this is not a severe enough sentence. I recognize your position, I respect your position,” the judge said. “But I think the fact is, there may be issues at trial that are complicated, and this is still a very serious sentence, in my mind.”
