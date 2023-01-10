JACKSON — When a wayward pig started hanging out on the Windy Hill cross-country ski trail, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley knew just what to do: He grabbed an apple from his lunch and put a plan in motion to return the pig to its home.

Perley said that early Monday afternoon, he got calls from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office about an “errant” pig, later identified as Petunia, who was loitering on Windy Hill Farm’s cross county trail.

