JACKSON — The Jackson School Board unanimously approved the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan on Monday night at a peaceful meeting that attracted no sign-carrying protesters unlike school board meetings at Conway and Bartlett.
Meeting under a tent outside the Whitney Community Center, Genn Anzaldi, Jerry Dougherty, Darlene Ference, Majka Burhaardt and Kate Fournier approved the plan after Superintendent Kevin Richard went over it and Jackson Grammar School Principal Gayle Dembowski, who served on the 47-member re-entry committee, pledged her support for it.
The re-entry plan, which is posted on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52), had been recommended by the SAU 9 Board by a 9-3-1 vote when it met Aug. 12.
At the SAU 9 meeting, Dougherty made the motion to accept the plan then he and Anzaldi voted in the majority along with Daniel Bianchino of Albany; Emily Calderwood and Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett; and Courtney Burke, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Lentini and Jessica Whitelaw, all of Conway.
In the minority were Tim Sordi of Albany along with Scott Grant and Andrew Light of Bartlett, while Randy Davison of Conway abstained.
The Conway School Board approved the re-entry plan by a 5-0 vote following the SAU 9 meeting in the school cafeteria on Aug. 12.
Lentini, Capozzoli, Burke and Whitelaw voted for the plan in person, while fellow board member Ryan Wallace voted by Zoom. Board member Joe Mosca did not attend the meeting, while Davison left the meeting prior to the vote.
The Bartlett School Board also approved the plan by the slimmest of margins, 3-2 , at a special meeting. Calderwood, Rob Clark and Kelemen supported the plan, while Grant and Light opposed it. They wanted to make masks optional to open the school year, which starts Sept. 2.
The plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Masking is required at all times on school buses.
There are 45 students eligible to attend the K-6 Jackson Grammar School. There are five kindergartners, five first-graders. 11 second-graders, seven third-graders, sixth fourth-graders, three fifth-graders and eight sixth-graders.
Jackson put together its own re-entry team comprised of Dembowski, school nurse Helen Crowell, Upper House teacher Jon Marshall, PE/Unified Arts teacher Sonya Porter, Lower House teacher Margot Robert, school secretary Susan Ross-Parent and maintenance/custodian John Stokke.
The team came up with a 23-page plan.
“Masks will be required for everyone while inside the building and not able to socially distance,” the report states. “Mask breaks will be allowed when students are seated and socially distant outside. Masks may also be removed briefly for lunch and snack times. From SAU 9 plan FAQ: SAU 9 will provide every student and employee with a cloth face mask. Students and employees may wear personal face masks if they prefer. All homemade masks must be two layers of cotton.”
The board adopted the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan with a caveat, said Richard.
“If conditions go from yellow to green, where masks would be optional, the board wants to have a say in whether they will be optional or not.”
