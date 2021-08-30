CONWAY — Approximately 47 people hoping to speak out about the proposed Viewpoint North Conway LLC hotel in Intervale waited outside Conway Town Hall last Thursday, but it was for naught as the size of the crowd exceeded the building’s capacity.
To accommodate the crowd, the Conway Planning Board agreed with the recommendation of Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli to continue site-plan review of the controversial project to Sept. 9, where it would be held in the Marshall Gym in the Kennett Recreation Department at Kennett Middle School.
The building’s capacity upstairs in the meeting room would have been exceeded by the crowd, combined with the 13 officials and media representatives, DegliAngeli told board chair Ben Colbath.
That led Colbath to poll the board, and after a motion made by selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and seconded by Colbath, they made a unanimous vote to continue the site-plan review of the project to Sept. 9.
DegliAngeli announced the decision to the group outside in the parking lot and then returned to the upstairs meeting.
Colleen Arons, a member of the group outside, told the Sun last Friday: “It was a bit of a let-down to be honest.
“We were prepared to manage the crowd and send people in in waves, but we didn’t have the opportunity to do that,” she said, adding, “The silver lining is we have more time to generate more awareness and get a better turnout for 9/9.”
Project Engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers and attorney John J. Ratigan of LTC of Exeter, representing the developers, left the meeting upon hearing of the continuation.
Contacted this week, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said the policy concerning capacity for town hall is 40 people not socially distanced. During the height of the pandemic, he said capacity was 20.
Porter, a past planning board chair, said the board acted in an effort to let everyone have their say.
“I made the motion, seconded by Ben (Colbath) to move the site-plan to Sept. 9 at the Marshall Gym as it is a much bigger facility for us to use. It ought to be, for lack of a better term, ‘an intriguing meeting,’” said Porter Monday.
“That way it can be fair to all parties — it would be hard to let 20 people into the meeting room and have everyone else stand outside,” Porter added.
Opponents to the proposed hotel project say it will disrupt the neighborhood and that it is too oversized for the area, located across from the state’s Scenic Vista in Intervale.
They also question results of a traffic study which was done by Vanasse Hangen Brustin, Inc. of Bedford and South Portland that concludes that the “vehicular trips associated with the proposed (105-room, now 98-room) hotel would have negligible impacts to the adjacent roadway system during the weekday, AM, weekday, PM and Saturday midday peak hours.”
The Sun reported earlier this month that the project was scaled back from four stories to three and from 105 rooms to 98, with the footprint now measuring 59,412 square feet instead of the originally proposed 105,836-square-foot structure.
The 3.66-acre parcel and 16-room Intervale Motel were sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust to Viewpoint North Conway LLC, a Massachusetts group of investors headed by hotelier P.J. Patel, last December for $1.4 million.
In the story published by the Sun earlier this month, McAllister said he is certain there will still be opposition — but said this new proposal is scaled back from what was originally proposed.
“I am sure there will be objections from abutters and the general public who will not be in favor of what is being presented for this property — but we are presenting something that meets the regulations, as did the original, with two waiver requests.”
In a letter to the editor to the Sun, Intervale resident Nancy Goyette questioned the validity of the traffic study, noting, “It is common sense that a large hotel/restaurant development will impact this area significantly. This will also increase pedestrian traffic in an already dangerous area where families walk to get ice cream and take in the view from the Scenic Vista.
“The study did, however, grade the Intervale Cross Road/Route 16 intersection a “D/F” — the same failing grade the East Conway Road/Route 302 intersection received in a recent state-commissioned traffic study.
“As a community, we need to voice our concerns and urge the planning board to take a critical look at this traffic study and limit the scope of this development.”
The Sept. 9 meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Gym at the Conway Recreation Center. For further information, go to conwaynh.org.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.