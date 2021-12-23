INTERVALE — The Viewpoint North Conway hotel proposed for the site of the closed Intervale Motel has been downsized from four stories to three, but the footprint remains the same, according to project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway who submitted revised plans at Conway Town Hall this week.
Originally proposed to total 105,836 square feet, stand four stories and comprise 105 rooms, it was previously scaled back to 59,412 square feet and 98 rooms. The latest proposal shows it measuring 20,735 square feet and featuring three stories and 70 rooms.
It also includes a proposal to open the 75-seat restaurant to the public. Past presentations had the rooftop lounge and restaurant for guests only.
It remains to be seen how the planning board will react to the new proposal, but McAllister is hoping his clients will receive two waivers and conditional approval when the board meets at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village.
The planning board on Sept. 23 accepted three of five nuisance complaints filed by attorney Roy F. Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur of Manchester on behalf of abutters and neighborhood residents.
Among issues the board took action on were recommending that developers reduce the building height to 40 feet, “consistent with surrounding buildings,” down from its originally proposed 54.5 feet that was subsequently amended to 51.5 feet.
McAllister this week said developers are requesting a waiver for that building height restriction, noting that “95.3 percent of the building is at an elevation of 39 feet, 10 inches or lower — we have requested a waiver from nuisance mitigation for required building height.
"Basically we say that 95 percent of the building is less than 40 feet and 4.7 percent, which is associated with the elevator shaft to get to the observation deck and the stairs, is the only portion of the building that's over 40 feet (at 45 feet)," he said.
McAllister said his clients decided to open the restaurant to the public as a financial compensation for reducing the number of hotel rooms.
“My clients ran their financial models … and decided that this sort of option would work for them. We were able to treat the hotel and the restaurant as standalone uses. So we'd have enough parking for a hotel with 70 rooms. And we have enough parking on site for a restaurant with 75 seats for a total of 102 spaces,” said McAllister.
“I'm hoping the planning board recognizes that we initially presented a project that met all of the requirements in the zoning district with the exception of two minor waivers that the town staff supported," McAllister said,
"Our clients don't believe that the nuisance complaint was valid," he said. "We don't believe that they exercised the portion of the ordinance that allows them to use a nuisance appropriately.
“But given all of those things, my applicants have come back to the table with something that almost meets every single thing they asked for in their nuisance mitigation requirements, with the exception of 4.7 percent of the building height being 5 feet above the height requirement that they put on us."
The submission of the revised plans took place a week after McAllister met with town staff and state Department of Transportation officials in a scoping meeting regarding traffic impacts.
That session was requested by the planning board and abutters o go over intersection improvements, crosswalks and sidewalks, traffic speed limits and the potential need for a traffic light or roundabout.
The meeting took place Dec. 7 at town hall. Present were McAllister, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, Town Planner Jamel Torres, and representing the state DOT Assistant District 3 engineers Nancy Spaulding and David Sylvia.
DegliAngeli provided selectmen with an overview on Tuesday, saying he agreed with the state’s overview of a study finding that the traffic impacts would not be significant enough to require the developer to pay for upgrades.
“From an engineering standpoint, town staff is not requiring it. And neither is NHDOT,” DegliAngeli said.
Selectman Steve Porter asked about putting in a roundabout.
DegliAngeli said he was not sure if there was room for a roundabout but said the state and the town both have a large right-of-way in the area near the southern end of the Scenic Vista Rest Area.
Porter felt a roundabout would help slow traffic at the location.
“I think that's the only way you're going to make that intersection safe,” said Porter. “The only way you're going to make it work is if you slow traffic down and put them in that circular motion. But again, how do you get the state to go with that idea?” said Porter.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said Route 16 is a state road and there is a need for through traffic for trucks headed north to Berin and Gorham.
“I would really hate to see anything that's going to impede the flow of traffic on a major north-south trucking route that's the only way to Berlin," Thibodeau said. "And they run up through there every day of the week by the hundreds."
In addition, Conway selectmen voted 4-0 Tuesday not to install crosswalks on Route 16 at the Scenic Vista or on Intervale Cross Road.
Voting in favor were chair David Weathers, Carl Thibodeau, John Colbath and Steve Porter (Selectman Mary Carey Seavey was absent with permission).
But at Porter’s suggestion, they left the door open to possibly requesting that a roundabout at that location be put into the state’s 10-Year Highway Plan.
