CONWAY — A virtual candidatec forum hosted by a local unit of the League of Women Voters had to be halted Tuesday after it was taken over by "Zoom-bombers" who flooded attendees' computer screens with obscene images.
Zoom-bombing, according to Wikipedia, is "the unwanted, disruptive intrusion, generally by internet trolls, into a video conference call."
Tuesday's forum was set up for House candidates in Districts 1, 3 and 7.
A second forum due to be held today was to be for District 2 and 7 state House candidates.
Those logging into Tuesday's forum were greeted by League of Women Voters member Sheryl Kovalik of North Conway, who was about to talk about how the forum would be run, when she was suddenly cut off by internet trolls who cursed and flashed pornographic images on the screen.
Shortly after that, Kovalik emailed candidates and the Sun saying the meeting was shut down. On Wednesday she said the League has decided against doing another Zoom event. Instead they will send the candidates written questions, and the answers will be published in the Sun.
"Obviously we got Zoom-bombed," said Kovalik in a group email. "I am mortified."
Several candidates were understanding. Others said they won't participate again.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Tamworth), who is running to retain his District 3 seat, told the Sun, "It is highly unfortunate that some ill-behaved individuals obstructed the opportunity for the public to hear from our candidates for local office."
Wendy Richardson (R-Conway), who is running in District 2, said: "After the botched attempt at zooming last night and other personal bad experiences with Zoom. I am hereby withdrawing my participation in any Zoom forums. It does not matter if you try to avoid this hacking or Zoom bombing by strictly inviting people. It can still be hacked. The safety/risk factor is not worth it to me. There are other methods for these forums such as Google Hangouts or something comparable that would surely be more suitable."
Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett), vying for a state House seat in District 1, "I look forward to the opportunity to try this again. Sadly, this has happened to school board meetings, it has happened to other Zoom meetings as well. You are not the only victim to these behaviors."
He was correct. In March, FBI Boston Division said two schools in Massachusetts reported that while a teacher was conducting an online class using the teleconferencing software Zoom at a Massachusetts high school in March, "an unidentified individual(s) dialed into the classroom. This individual yelled a profanity and then shouted the teacher’s home address in the middle of instruction. A second Massachusetts-based school reported a Zoom meeting being accessed by an unidentified individual who displayed swastika tattoos.
Victims of a teleconference hijacking, or any cyber-crime for that matter, can report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said his department also would be willing to take a report if the incident happened in Conway. “Based upon the circumstances around the images, we may refer it to the FBI or run with it ourselves,” said Mattei.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said the Jackson School Board was Zoom bombed during the summer and since then, security measures have been put in place.
A press release issued by the League of Women Voters, which included log-in information for the forums, was published in the Sun.
Asked how groups can avoid being Zoom-bombed, Conway Public Library Director David Smolen, the "tech person" for an upcoming Gibson Center forum on Oct. 13, said, first off, don't put out the Zoom link publicly.
"We don't put out the Zoom link," said Smolen. "We have people email us for the link so we know who you are. While not foolproof, I think that has helped. We also try to livestream things over Facebook whenever possible so that eliminates the need for someone to get the link."
Races to be decided Nov. 3 include the state House race in District 1, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, in which Gilmore is challenging incumbent Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett).
Incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway), along with newcomer Ellin Leonard (D-Conway), are running for the three state representative seats from Carroll County District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale's Estates.
They will be challenged by former state representatives Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger, both of Conway, along with Richardson.
In Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth, incumbent state Reps. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) are being challenged by former state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and newcomer Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) for the two seats.
In floterial District 7, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth, vying for the open state representative seat is Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson).
The election is Nov. 3.
