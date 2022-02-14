BERLIN — An autopsy has revealed that the cause of death for the state prison inmate who died at the Berlin facility on Jan. 29 was hypertensive heart disease.
The Department of Corrections said Deputy Chief Dr. Mitchell Weinberg performed the autopsy on Thomas Lagerbloom, 72.
Lagerbloom had been incarcerated since Feb. 27, 2008, after he was found guilty of one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree assault and a count of theft by unauthorized taking.
He had a maximum sentence release day of May 24, 2106.
An obituary for Lagerbloom said he was born in Washington state but spent time growing up in Wisconsin, California, Massachusetts and eventually Wappingers Falls, N.Y., where he graduated from high school. Lagerbloom enlisted and spent four years serving in the Navy as a navigator on the nuclear submarine USS James Monroe.
He worked as a carpenter and was described as a talented craftsman. The obituary said he enjoyed woodworking, drawing and painting.
Prison officials said Lagerbloom was discovered unresponsive in his housing unit on the evening of Jan. 29. Life saving measures were started immediately including cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Emergency responders pronounced the resident deceased at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.