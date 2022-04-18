THOMPSON & MESERVES PURCHASE — New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of an emergency distress beacon activation through a Garmin device last Friday, April 15, at approximately 11:10 a.m.
The report came in from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center of an injured backcountry snowboarder in the Great Gulf in a ski run known as Turkey Shoot. The snowboarder, identified as Patrick McQuaide, 31, of Pelham had been on a solo trip when he fell and tumbled, striking rocks.
McQuaide’s fall was witnessed by another solo backcountry skier identified as John Dwyer, 32, of Beverly, Mass., who immediately skied down to where McQuaide had fallen.
There was no cell phone coverage, so Dwyer activated his emergency SOS switch on his Garmin device which sent a message indicating that the McQuaide had suffered serious injuries and was unable to walk.
Dwyer and another skier, who had happened upon them, stayed with McQuaide until help arrived.
Due to the extreme remoteness of the area and the reported serious nature of the injuries, a call was made to the Army National Guard for the possibility of a helicopter rescue.
The Guard was able to quickly assemble a crew and flew a Black Hawk helicopter north from Concord.
The Black Hawk arrived on station at 1:17 p.m.
The pilots were able to hover the helicopter over the injured snowboarder and lower a medic directly onto the slope.
The medic assessed McQuaide and with the assistance of Dwyer, placed him in a litter and hoisted him up into the helicopter. The total evolution took approximately 25 minutes. The helicopter then flew McQuaide to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Fish and Game officers also were notified of a separate injury later that day in Chandler’s Purchase.
According to Lt. Mark Ober of Fish and Game, at approximately 4:45 p.m., they got a report of an injured hiker on the Crawford Path between Mount Pierce and Mount Eisenhower at approximately 4:45 p.m.
The hiker, identified as Michael LaChance, 49, of Goffstown had been attempting to summit Mount Eisenhower when he slipped on wet rocks and injured his lower leg. Unable to bear weight on the injured leg, LaChance called 911.
Over 28 volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Mountain Rescue Services along with eight conservation officers responded to the call. Rescuers had to hike in nearly 4 miles to reach LaChance.
His injury was assessed and treated on scene with a splint.
He was then placed in a litter and carried out to the AMC Highland Center arriving just before midnight. From there he was taken by personal vehicle to Spear Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
LaChance is an experienced hiker who was carrying enough gear and supplies in his pack to be able to spend the night on the ridge if necessary.
According to Fish and Game, the trail conditions in the White Mountains still contain vast amounts of snow and ice, and traction control devices such as crampons or microspikes are a necessity for anyone planning on venturing out.
For more go to hikesafe.com.
