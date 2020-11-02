CONWAY — In 2016, more than 740,000 ballots were cast in the Granite State. Ultimately, it was Democrat Hillary Clinton who edged Republican Donald Trump 348,526-345,790 (46.8 percent to 46.5 percent), although Carroll County went for Trump.
Nationwide, Clinton won the popular vote, 65,853,625-63,985,106 (48 percent to 45.5 percent), but Trump secured the presidency by winning the electoral college tally 302-232.
To win the election, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes.
With the COVID-19 pandemic making safe social distancing an issue, more people are voting by mail or using absentee ballot drop boxes than ever before.
According to The Washington Post, as of last Wednesday, “At least 71 million have already voted, compared with 139 million total ballots cast four years ago, which is 51 percent of total 2016 voting.”
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who plans to vote in person on Tuesday in Manchester, told the Sun he is seeing “more people engaged than ever before in a presidential election.
“It’s sort of like the first election after 9/11 when there was a lot of patriotism,” he said. “Our country had been attacked, and people wanted to be involved. With this election, both sides of this race are like patriots wanting to support their candidates.”
Other experts also are predicting record turnout this election.
"More than 257 million people in the U.S. are 18 or older, and nearly 240 million citizens are eligible to vote this year," said Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who runs the U.S. Elections Project.
“It's possible that 85 million people could vote before Nov. 3, with 150 million voting in total,” McDonald said. “That would mean an eligible voter turnout rate of more than 62 percent, which surpasses the previous high of 61.65 percent in the 2008 election between Barack Obama and John McCain.”
In 2016, the eligible voter turnout rate was 60.1 percent.
According to the latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, taken from between Oct. 9 and 12, with 933 potential voters, President Trump trailed Democratic candidate Joe Biden by as much as 12 percentage points (55-43 percent) in the Granite State.
“Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump has remained stable in New Hampshire, but the gender gap is widening," the 27-page report states.
“Three in five men support Trump, but nearly three-quarters of women support Biden," the report said. "One in six New Hampshire residents say they have already voted via absentee ballot, and most of whom say they voted for Biden. More than half of likely voters say they have definitely decided to vote for Biden or have already done so.
Also, according to the UNH poll: “A record number of absentee ballots are expected to be cast in New Hampshire this year. Sixteen percent of residents say they have already voted using an absentee ballot."
The poll continued: “Biden leads Trump by 99 percentage points among Democrats and by 27 points among independents. Trump holds an 86-point lead among Republicans. Trump needs to get all Republican votes to make up this gap.”
In the report, it seems like most Granite State voters have made up their minds on who they are casting ballots for.
“Nearly all (95 percent) likely voters in New Hampshire say they have definitely decided whom they will vote for or have already voted, up from 92 percent in September and 82 percent in July. By contrast, in October of 2016, only 73 percent of likely voters had definitely decided who they would vote for.”
When it comes to favorability, Biden held a lead over Trump in the survey. Forty-seven percent of the state’s residents viewed Biden favorably and 45 percent had an unfavorable opinion of him, while 42 percent said they had a favorable opinion of Trump, and 55 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion of him.
