Chief Ed Wagner submitted his letter of retirement to the Conway Police Commission on Monday. He will retire on Sept. 30 after 25 years with the department, including the final 15 and a 1/2 as the chief of police.
Here is his letter:
“Please accept this letter as my official announcement to retire effective October 1, 2002. My last day at the department will be September 30, 2020,” he wrote. “My decision to retire was a very difficult one and involved many conversations with my wife, children, other family members and close friends.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens and visitors in this great community since September 1995. My 25 years at the department have been so rewarding and I could not have asked for a better career.
“I would first like to thank all the current employees of the department. Your hard work and dedication to your profession has made my job easy and any success that I have had is because of you. Your commitment to the well-being and safety of Conway’s citizens and visitors is unmatched and honorable. You have all taken an oath to serve and protect so continue to a shining example fir others to follow.
Secondly, I would like to thank the many officers and police commissioners who came before me and paved the way for me to have a successful career. I would also like to thank then Commissioners David Doherty, Robert Porter and Paul Whetton for having faith in my abilities and promoting me to chief in 2005.
My retirement comes with sadness that I will not be part of this great team of officers, dispatchers and civilian personnel, but also comes with excitement as to what the future holds. The personal and professional friendships that I have created will last forever. I’ve told many people before that I believe I had the best job in the Mount Washington Valley for the past 25 years and truly believe that. I will always consider myself a Conway Police Officer!
Thank you all again for 25 wonderful years of allowing me to the serve this community. I wish all of you the best and success in what the future holds for you. Be safe!
Sincerely,
Edward K. Wagner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.